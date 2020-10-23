EPL: Bamford hat-trick as Leeds end Villa’s perfect start

Leeds United ended Aston Villa’s 100% winning start and ruined their chance of going top of the Premier League thanks to a brilliant Patrick Bamford hat-trick.

Villa came into Friday’s game having won their first four games of a league campaign for the first time since 1930-31, but three expert finishes from the Leeds striker prevented the hosts making it a club record five victories on the spin to open their season, reports the BBC.

The result, which lifts Leeds to third, was reward for a relentlessly positive performance from an injury-hit visiting side that should probably have yielded more goals.

In the first-half, Bamford missed with a header and then side-footed wide after being found by Jack Harrison’s low cross at the end of swift counter-attacking move.

Leeds’ record signing Rodrigo was also guilty of spurning good opportunities, slicing one shot wide before seeing an effort blocked by Ezri Konsa.

Dean Smith’s Villa team, who had put seven goals past champions Liverpool in their previous home game, saw a Jack Grealish shot cleared off the line by Luke Ayling after the ball had fallen to the midfielder from Trezeguet’s miscued shot.

Villa’s captain also went close with a saved effort from close range after he had shown great tenacity and skill to carry the ball from within his own half.

But Bamford had the decisive say, finding the corner of the net from just a few yards out after Emiliano Martinez had palmed out Rodrigo’s low shot.

If his first was simple, his second and third were stunning – a rising effort into the top corner from 20 yards after he was found by Mateusz Klich on 67 minutes and a dug out, curling finish following Helder Costa’s low ball seven minutes later.

Leeds are now two points and a place behind Villa, who remain second, a point behind leaders Everton.

