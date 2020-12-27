Sports

EPL: Bamford hits early winner for Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Leeds bounced back from their heavy defeat at Old Trafford with a hard-earned victory over Burnley at Elland Road.
Patrick Bamford won an early penalty, which he ruthlessly dispatched to earn Leeds their third home win of the season, after Tom Pope had brought him down, reports the BBC.
Burnley were unfortunate not to be level 13 minutes later when Ashley Barnes appeared to capitalise on Illan Meslier’s mistake to spin inside the area and fire the loose ball into an empty net.
The 20-year-old Leeds goalkeeper was awarded a free-kick despite spilling the ball forward in what seemed like a fair aerial challenge with Ben Mee.
Leeds were the better side in the first half as they played with confidence despite their 6-2 defeat in Manchester last Sunday, but the visitors improved after the interval as they went in search of an equaliser.
Their best opportunity fell to Barnes but the forward could only smash his volley at Meslier.
Victory for the hosts lifts them into 11th place in the Premier League, while Burnley remain 16th.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Dare orders out illegal occupants of MKO Abiola Stadium facilities

Posted on Author v

M inister of Sports and Youth Development, Sunday Dare, has ordered all illegal occupants of the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja, to immediately vacate the facilities so as to allow proper rehabilitation to commence. Dare, who stated this during the facilities tour of the stadium on Saturday, gave all the occupants till July 15, to relocate […]
Sports

Yusuf-Olukoju highlights problems facing track and field

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Says athletes need to work hard to get contracts   Retired quarter-miler, Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju, has highlighted some of the problems facing track and field in Nigeria.   Speaking with our correspondent from her base in the United States of America, the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games silver medallist said with the kind of coaching in the […]
Sports

I’m happy playing alongside Onuachu – Dessers

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Cyriel Dessers, has expressed his happiness playing alongside national team colleague, Paul Onuachu, for Genk in the Belgium Jupiler Pro over the weekend. Speaking with AOIFootball after helping his team secure a 2-1 win in the opening day of the new season away at Zulte Waregem, hailed the immediate impact of Onuachu […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: