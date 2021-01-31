Sports

EPL: Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Patrick Bamford had a role in all three goals as Leeds United fought back to end Leicester City’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at King Power Stadium.
Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring for Leicester after a wonderful run and quick exchange with James Maddison, but the Foxes’ lead lasted just 127 seconds.
Bamford found Stuart Dallas with a well-timed pass and the midfielder picked out the far corner with a low, right-footed strike.
The forward then fired into the top corner to put Leeds in front with his first goal in five league games, before unselfishly setting up Jack Harrison.
Ayoze Perez thought he had restored the Foxes’ lead in a frantic opening 20 minutes but was flagged offside, while Leeds substitute Mateusz Klich also had a goal ruled 10 minutes later.
Kasper Schmeichel made a smart save to tip Bamford’s header on to the crossbar and Klich was in an offside position when he hacked in the rebound from close range.
Bamford had to wait until the 70th minute for his goal and then had the awareness to tee up Harrison for a tap-in as Leeds broke for a third late on.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain 12th after their victory, while third-placed Leicester missed the chance to go second and could be overtaken by Liverpool later.
Meanwhile, emphatic finishes from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso gave Thomas Tuchel his first victory as Chelsea head coach against a below-par Burnley.
Captain Azpilicueta – the longest-serving player in the team – drilled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s lay-off high past Nick Pope just before half-time in the Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, BBC reports.
Azpilicueta’s fellow Spanish defender Alonso added a classy second late on, skilfully controlling a Christian Pulisic cross before lashing a volley over Pope at his near post.
The impressive Hudson-Odoi was unlucky not to score in between with a shot that was deflected on to a post by Burnley defender Erik Pieters.
Chelsea comfortably registered a second successive clean sheet under Tuchel, whose first game was the midweek goalless draw with Wolves, as Burnley did not manage a shot on target.
The only downside for Tuchel was Timo Werner’s failure to score for a 12th league game as Chelsea climbed three places to seventh in the table, while Burnley remain 15th.
RESULT
Chelsea 2 – 0 Burnley
Leicester 1 – 3 Leeds

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Golf: Australian great, Norman, in hospital with COVID-19 symptoms

Posted on Author Reporter

  Australian golfing great Greg Norman has been hospitalised in the United States showing COVID-19 symptoms. Norman, whose two major titles came at the British Open in 1986 and 1993, had earlier tested negative for the novel coronavirus but on Friday he posted a picture on social media of him wearing a mask and lying […]
Sports

Simon injured again, out of weekend’s clash

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Moses Simon will miss tomorrow’s Ligue 1 clash at Montpellier after he was injured in training today. FC Nantes announced Moses Simon sprained his ankle in morning training. The 25-old winger has scored twice in 15 matches this season. However, Nantes are 17th on the Ligue 1 table with 16 points from 18 matches, just […]
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Rohr loses defender after ‘long term’ injury

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

    Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr was a sad man at the weekend after losing Nigeria’s and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma to ‘long term’ injury.   The German born Nigerian is now a major doubt for the Super Eagles AFCON and Qatar World Cup qualifiers starting in March as he will be sidelined “long […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica