EPL: Bamford’s late header seals Leeds win

Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season.

After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC.

But with two minutes remaining, Bamford rose at the back post to meet Jack Harrison’s cross and head in his third goal of the season to send Leeds’ players and staff wild.

It was just reward for a second half in which Leeds continued to ask questions of home keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United, who have never previously failed to score in their opening three league fixtures, will regret John Lundstram’s first-half shot being saved by Illan Meslier.

But a second win of the season for Leeds, and a clean sheet, having conceded seven goals in their opening two games, will be relished by their fans – especially against one of their fiercest rivals.

Like this: Like Loading...