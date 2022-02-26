EPL: Bees lose to Newcastle on Eriksen return as wasteful Man Utd held

*Dominant Spurs hit four to deepen Leeds misery

A wasteful Manchester United were left frustrated at Old Trafford as relegation-threatened Watford held them to a goalless draw.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post and had a goal disallowed for offside in a first half which saw Bruno Fernandes spurn a hat-trick of big chances.

Anthony Elanga went close and Ronaldo wasted two second-half opportunities as United failed to find a winner.

Watford rarely threatened in response and remain three points from safety.

At Selhurst Park, Burnley took another step towards Premier League safety with a hard-fought point at Crystal Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp gave Palace the perfect start, flicking in from Michael Olise’s inviting cross with the hosts going on to dominate the first period.

But Burnley, who had won their previous two top-flight games, levelled a minute after the break when Eagles captain Luka Milivojevic turned Aaron Lennon’s driven cross into his own goal.

The much-improved visitors also saw Wout Weghorst twice go close to scoring, with the Dutch forward seeing a header tipped over by home goalkeeper Jack Butland and having an effort disallowed for offside.

However, Palace had opportunities of their own to record a winner with Wilfried Zaha powering an effort straight at Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and then rattling the post moments later.

The result leaves Palace in 11th in the table, with Burnley in 18th, one point behind Everton and within touching distance of Leeds and Brentford having the benefit of games in hand on the latter two.

And in the first game of the day, Leeds suffered another damaging defeat in their bid to avoid Premier League relegation as Tottenham secured a dominant victory at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling side fell behind after just ten minutes when Ryan Sessegnon broke clear down the left and delivered a perfectly weighted cross for Matt Doherty to sweep home, reports the BBC.

Dejan Kulusevski drilled in the visitors’ second before Harry Kane’s composed finish made it 3-0 on the half-hour mark.

Son Heung-min compounded Leeds’ misery in the second half when he latched on to Kane’s ball over the top of the home defence and beat Illan Meslier with a smart finish.

Robin Koch and Raphinha struck the woodwork for Leeds and Stuart Dallas should have scored a consolation prior to Spurs’ fourth, but the hosts rarely looked capable of forging a route back into the game as Spurs continued to carve out opportunities on the counter-attack.

The result lifts Tottenham to within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United, while Leeds remain three points above the bottom three. They could drop into the relegation zone if other results go against them on Saturday.

RESULTS

Leeds 0 – 4 Spurs

Brentford 0 – 2 Newcastle

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Burnley

Man Utd 0 – 0 Watford

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...