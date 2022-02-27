Sports

EPL: Bielsa leaves Leeds Utd after 4-0 thrashing by Spurs

Leeds United manager, Marcelo Bielsa has left his role as the club’s manager, talkSPORT reports.

The 63-year-old popular Argentine manager, mutually agreed to leave the club following their 4-0 heavy defeat at the hands of Tottenham on Saturday.

The Lillywhites have let in 60 goals in 26 games this season, picking up just a single point from their last six fixtures in the domestic league.

And their thrashing by Antonio Conte’s Spurs at home on Saturday proved to be the last straw for the Argentine gaffer.

Before Saturday’s defeat which now threatens their hopes of staying in the English top flight next season, Bielsa had watched his side concede six goals to Liverpool and four to Manchester United in the two games prior.

They are now 16th in the Premier League table, just two points clear of the relegation zone, with Burnley and Everton having two games in hand over them.

Leeds now have to appoint a manager for the first time since 2018.

According to talkSPORT, the club have identified former RB Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg boss, Jesse Marsch as their top target to replace the 63-year-old.

 

