EPL: Bournemouth score four in bizarre second half against Foxes

*Wins for Spurs, Wolves, Aston Villa

Bournemouth came from behind to thrash 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.

In a calamitous two minutes, the Foxes threw away a 1-0 lead as Junior Stanislas scored from the spot, Dominic Solanke put the hosts in front and Caglar Soyuncu was sent off.

The Foxes defender kicked Callum Wilson as Bournemouth celebrated their second goal.

Jamie Vardy had put the visitors ahead with his 23rd goal of the season and Leicester looked in control.

But Kasper Schmeichel blasted a goal kick at team-mate Wilfred Ndidi, who then brought Wilson down in the box and Stanislas converted.

Moments later, Solanke fired the hosts in front and Leicester found themselves a man down after Soyuncu’s reaction.

A shot from Stanislas then found the net via a big deflection off Jonny Evans and Solanke scored his second to give the Cherries their first win in 10 games.

It keeps Bournemouth three points from safety, after wins for West Ham and Watford on Saturday, while Leicester remain fourth.

Cherries stun Foxes in second-half blitz

It was a bad weekend for Bournemouth before they even kicked a ball and looked like getting worse an hour into proceedings at Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries found themselves six points adrift of West Ham and Watford, while Aston Villa’s victory against Crystal Palace saw Eddie Howe’s side drop to 19th in the table.

They then gifted Leicester a goal after 23 minutes as Dan Gosling gave the ball away and Lloyd Kelly made a mess of clearing Kelechi Iheanacho’s cross to allow Vardy to pounce.

It looked like Leicester were going to cruise to three points until Schmeichel’s error allowed Stanislas to level from the spot on 66 minutes.

Suddenly Bournemouth were a changed side, and Solanke slotted his first Premier League goal for the club one minute and 41 seconds later.

Strike partner Wilson shoved Soyuncu as the pair tussled to collect the ball from the net and the Foxes defender was shown a straight red card for kicking out.

From there, Bournemouth were relentless as Leicester fell apart.

Evans could do little to stop Stanislas’ effort deflecting off his ankle and wrong-footing Schmeichel, before Solanke added his second after some smart footwork late on.

The Cherries remain three points behind Watford and West Ham, who face each other next, but their first win since February keeps Howe’s side in the fight.

In another game, Toby Alderweireld’s late header gave Tottenham victory in a tightly-contested north London derby.

There was an eerie atmosphere behind closed doors in the vast Tottenham Hotspur Stadium but this was still a fiercely-competitive derby in the traditions of this great rivalry as Spurs and Arsenal battle for a place in Europe next season, reports the BBC.

Arsenal took the lead after 16 minutes when Alexandre Lacazette’s rising drive flashed past Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris but Jose Mourinho’s side were level within three minutes when Son Heung-min took advantage of slack defending by Sead Kolasinac and David Luiz to score with a deft chip.

Both sides had chances to force victory with Ben Davies denied when his 30-yard drive was brilliantly turned on to the bar by Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez in the first half while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also struck the frame of the goal after the break.

Arsenal had the greater share of possession but it was Spurs who struck decisively nine minutes from time when Alderweireld glanced in Son’s corner, securing a win that leaves them in eighth place, two points ahead of the Gunners.

And Aston Villa showed it can handle the pressure of a relegation battle and have given themselves a chance of staying up by beating Crystal Palace, says boss Dean Smith.

Trezeguet scored twice as struggling Villa secured a first league win since 21 January to move to within four points of safety with three games to go.

“We have found it hard this season and there is no getting away from that,” said Smith after his side’s first win in 11 league games.

“I know these players can play under pressure. We have been playing tournament football since we came back.

“We haven’t got the points we need but we’re still in the tournament.”

In an eventful game at Villa Park, Mamadou Sakho thought he had put Palace ahead when the ball appeared to strike the defender’s shoulder on its way into the net – but it was ruled out for handball after a lengthy delay, much to the visitors’ dismay.

Villa then took the lead just before half-time when Egypt winger Trezeguet side-footed the ball into the net at the back post after Palace had failed to clear a free-kick.

Shortly after the break, the hosts were awarded a penalty by referee Martin Atkinson after Patrick van Aanholt’s challenge on Jack Grealish, but the decision was overturned after another long VAR check.

Villa sealed the points when Trezeguet toe-poked home his second goal and, after the final whistle, Palace forward Christian Benteke, who was playing against his former club, was shown a red card as tempers boiled over.

Earlier Wolves boosted their chances of claiming a place in next season’s Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.

Wanderers bounced back from consecutive defeats with a victory through goals either side of half-time and a game-sealing third from Diogo Jota with 15 minutes to go.

Raul Jimenez scored the first from the penalty spot in first-half injury time following a clumsy Lucas Digne foul on Daniel Podence, reports the BBC.

Leander Dendoncker headed in the second just a minute after the restart before Jota lashed in from just inside the box to put the game beyond the visitors.

It moves Wolves back up to sixth in the table, three points behind Manchester United in fifth – a position that could be good enough to earn a place in Europe’s top club competition next season.

Everton committed so much of their efforts to keeping the home side at bay and as a result offered little at the other end of the pitch, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison given scraps to feed off at best.

The closest they came to a goal was a Digne angled drive that flashed past the far post in the second half.

The defeat leaves the Toffees 11th and surely ends their hopes of securing a Europa League spot for 2020-21.

And there was more bad news for manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was already without Mason Holgate and saw fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limp off in the first half with what appeared to be a thigh injury.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 4 – 1 Leicester

Spurs 2 – 1 Arsenal

Aston Villa 2 – 0 Palace

Wolves 3 – 0 Everton

