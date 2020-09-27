EPL: Bowen double helps Hammers to first win

*Leicester stun Man city, Newcastle draw Spurs

Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham registered their first Premier League win of the season against a disappointing Wolves side.

The result lifts the Hammers from 18th up to 10th in the table, with Wolves dropping down to 16th.

It was no more than the hosts deserved, dominating once Bowen had opened the scoring at the London Stadium.

Bowen, who had managed just one goal for West Ham since joining them in January, superbly set them on their way, curling a left-foot effort into the bottom corner after being sent clear by Pablo Fornals’ quick free-kick.

The former Hull forward doubled West Ham’s lead after the break, prodding in from close range after a Fornal effort had come back off the post.

The Hammers had lost each of their last four top-flight fixtures against Wolves without scoring a single goal, but they created several excellent chances to put the game out of sight.

Tomas Soucek made it three with a header that flicked in off Raul Jimenez from Aaron Cresswell’s corner, and Sebastien Haller’s stoppage time header added the gloss to a fine victory.

A Jamie Vardy hat-trick inspired visitors Leicester to a stunning victory over Manchester City at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Vardy, the first player to score a Premier League treble against Pep Gurdiola’s side since he also did so in December 2016, converted a penalty either side of a clever, flicked finish over goalkeeper Ederson from Timothy Castagne’s low cross.

Former Foxes midfielder Riyad Mahrez had put the hosts ahead after four minutes, smashing a sublime first-time strike into the top corner.

However, the hosts were pegged back before half-time as Vardy blasted his first spot-kick into the roof of the net after he had been fouled by Kyle Walker.

The 33-year-old striker – last season’s top scorer – put the visitors in front nine minutes after the restart from summer signing Castagne’s pass, before winning a second penalty from Eric Garcia, which he drilled into the bottom corner.

In an eventful finale, James Maddison nestled an excellent 25-yard strike into the top corner to seemingly put the result beyond doubt – but Nathan Ake headed in his first Manchester City goal to offer a glimmer of hope.

That hope was extinguished just four minutes later, though, as – with Vardy substituted off – Youri Tielemans scored Leicester’s third penalty after Maddison was pulled back by Benjamin Mendy.

Brendan Rodgers’ side move top of the table following a third successive win to start the season

In London, Newcastle rescued a injury-time point against Tottenham Hotspur entirely against the run of play from the penalty spot after another controversial handball decision.

Spurs could have been 5-0 up if they had taken their chances by the time Andy Carroll headed a cross against Eric Dier’s arm from close range. The decision was made after video assistant referee consultation.

Callum Wilson stepped up to score the penalty with practically the last kick – and Spurs boss Jose Mourinho walked down the tunnel in disgust.

Lucas Moura had put Spurs ahead at the back post from a low cross by Harry Kane, the England striker’s fifth assist in two league games.

Spurs would have been out of sight had it not been for Magpies keeper Karl Darlow, who made 10 saves – including two excellent ones to deny Kane.

Son Heung-min, who scored four goals in last weekend’s 5-2 win over Southampton, hit the woodwork twice but was replaced at half-time.

Newcastle were cautious and created very few chances as they failed to have a shot on target until the late, late drama.

And Patrick Bamford’s late header earned Leeds United a hard-fought victory over Sheffield United, who are still searching for their first points of the season.

After both goalkeepers excelled, it looked as though a first Premier League derby between the two Yorkshire sides in 26 years was heading for a goalless draw, reports the BBC.

But with two minutes remaining, Bamford rose at the back post to meet Jack Harrison’s cross and head in his third goal of the season to send Leeds’ players and staff wild.

It was just reward for a second half in which Leeds continued to ask questions of home keeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Sheffield United, who have never previously failed to score in their opening three league fixtures, will regret John Lundstram’s first-half shot being saved by Illan Meslier.

But a second win of the season for Leeds, and a clean sheet, having conceded seven goals in their opening two games, will be relished by their fans – especially against one of their fiercest rivals.

RESULTS

West Ham 3 – 0 Wolves

Man City 2 – 5 Leicester City

Sheffield Utd 0 – 1 Leeds Utd

Spurs 1 – 1 Newcastle

