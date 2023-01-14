Sports

EPL: Brentford beat Bournemouth to go eighth

A clinical Brentford display heaped more pressure on Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil and extended their own impressive recent form in the Premier League.

Talisman Ivan Toney stepped up and slotted past Neto after being pulled down by Marcos Senesi to maintain his 100% record from the spot from his nine Premier League penalties, reports the BBC.

It took him to 13 for the season in the league, beating his tally from last season.

Chances were few and far between but Brentford – who are now unbeaten in seven Premier League games, and climb above Liverpool into eighth – sealed the win when Mathias Jensen slotted Joshua Dasilva’s cross into the top corner.

Bournemouth, who are 17th and two points clear of the relegation zone, have now lost six games in a row since O’Neil was appointed permanent manager during the World Cup.

They have only won two of their past 13 in all competitions and one of their past 10 in the league.

Those results have seen pressure build on O’Neil, who started the weekend as third favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, behind Everton’s Frank Lampard and Chelsea’s Graham Potter.

RESULT

• Brentford 2 – 0 Bournemouth

 

 

 

 

