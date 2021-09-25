Sports

EPL: Brentford come from behind twice to hold Liverpool in thriller

Yoane Wissa scored a late equaliser as Brentford held Liverpool to a draw in a thrilling encounter at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Wissa’s dinked finish over Alisson rescued a point for the hosts, who matched Jurgen Klopp’s team for long spells and created enough opportunities to claim all three points, reports the BBC.

Ethan Pinnock had given Thomas Frank’s side a deserved early lead, poking home from close range after Ivan Toney flicked Sergi Canos’ low cross into the defender’s path.

Diogo Jota brought the visitors level just three minutes later, rising unmarked to head Jordan Henderson’s looping cross into the corner from the edge of the six-yard box.

Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal for Liverpool put the Reds ahead for the first time in the match, only for Vitaly Janelt to equalise once more after Pontus Jansson had rattled the crossbar.

Curtis Jones restored the visitors’ lead with a long-range drive that took a wicked deflection off Kristoffer Ajer on its way in, but Brentford – and Wissa – had the last word.

RESULT
Brentford 3 – 3 Liverpool

