EPL: Brentford set to sign Nigerian international, Onyeka

Brentford are set to sign Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland subject to a work permit.

The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks.

Onyeka – a Nigeria international – is likely to remain in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he can complete a medical and stay fit with his current club until it is issued.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Onyeka was in talks over a move to the newly-promoted Premier League side.

A deal between the clubs is a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says the reality of playing Premier League football has finally sunk in after the 2021/22 fixtures were released on Wednesday morning. His side host Arsenal on the opening day.

Brentford also want to strengthen this summer at right-back, right centre-back, midfield, on the wings and at centre-forward, as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League.

Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.

