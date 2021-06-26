Sports

EPL: Brentford set to sign Nigerian international, Onyeka

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brentford are set to sign Frank Onyeka from FC Midtjylland subject to a work permit.
The 23-year-old has agreed to join the Bees from their sister club in Denmark following positive talks.
Onyeka – a Nigeria international – is likely to remain in Denmark during the work-permit process, where he can complete a medical and stay fit with his current club until it is issued.
Sky Sports News revealed last week that Onyeka was in talks over a move to the newly-promoted Premier League side.
A deal between the clubs is a formality to conclude because they are both owned by Matthew Benham.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says the reality of playing Premier League football has finally sunk in after the 2021/22 fixtures were released on Wednesday morning. His side host Arsenal on the opening day.
Brentford also want to strengthen this summer at right-back, right centre-back, midfield, on the wings and at centre-forward, as they prepare for their first season in the Premier League.
Right-back Henrik Dalsgaard has moved in the opposite direction to Midtjylland, and attacker Emiliano Marcondes has left the club, while top-goalscorer Ivan Toney is being tracked by other clubs.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

AFCON qualifiers: Rohr names clubless Musa, ignores red-hot Onuachu

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Osimhen, Uzoho return Enyimba’s goalie in, Akpeyi on standby   Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr made a shocking move when he ignored Nigeria’s hottest striker in Europe, Paul Onuachu, but included skipper Ahmed Musa who is without a club in the 24-man squad for the African Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Benin Republic and […]
Sports

Belgium Player of the Year: Award excites Onuachu as player, Genk ready to part ways

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu is still on cloud 9 after he was voted the best player of the year in Belgium but that won’t stop him from seeking fresh challenges away from his current side Genk The striker netted 34 goals in all competitions in Belgium this past season to finish as Goal King […]
Sports

Euro roundup: Bayern hit back to beat Mainz while 10-man Milan stay top

Posted on Author Reporter

*Athletic Bilbao sack Gaizka Garitano after win against Elche *Martínez scores hat-trick for Inter in 6-2 thrashing of Crotone Bayern Munich returned from the Christmas break looking rusty before fighting back from two goals down to defeat second-bottom Mainz 5-2 on Sunday. The result leaves Bayern on 33 points from 14 games, two points ahead of RB Leipzig. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica