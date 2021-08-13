EPL: Brentford stun Arsenal on opening day

…as Saka given standing ovation

Brentford marked their Premier League debut with a deserved win over Arsenal at a jubilant Brentford Community Stadium.

The promoted Bees scored the opening goal of the season when Sergi Canos smashed in a low 22nd-minute strike, reports the BBC.

Christian Norgaard headed in Brentford’s second as Arsenal made a mess of dealing with a long throw-in.

The Dane was then inches away from making it 3-0 after Gunners keeper Bernd Leno flapped at a corner.

Meanwhile, Bukayo Saka was given a standing ovation by Brentford and Arsenal fans on his first Premier League appearance since the European Championship.

Saka, 19, missed the crucial penalty as England lost the Euro 2020 final to Italy in July – and was one of a number of players to receive racist abuse afterwards on social media.

He came on after 59 minutes at the Brentford Community Stadium, with the Gunners losing 1-0.

Thousands of fans rose to cheer him.

Saka received a similar reaction in a pre-season friendly against Tottenham last weekend.

The England forward was unable to make a difference for the Gunners at Brentford, though, as Christian Norgaard added to Sergi Canos’s opener in an impressive 2-0 victory for the Bees.

RESULT

Brentford 2 – 0 Arsenal

