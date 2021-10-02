Sports

EPL: Brighton, Arsenal fire blanks

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter’s side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls’ best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range, reports the BBC.

Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were also guilty of missing the target from promising positions, while Shane Duffy headed against the side-netting from Pascal Gross’s corner.

The Gunners’ best first-half opportunity fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who nodded against the outside of the post from Bukayo Saka’s looping cross.

Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in a rare second-half attack, but an Arsenal winner would have been harsh on the hosts.

RESULT

Brighton 0 – 0 Arsenal

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

CAF Confed Cup: Enyimba to know quarterfinal foes today

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Enyimba Football Club will today know their quarterfinal opponents in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup, New Telegraph can report. The People’s Elephant top Group A to qualify for the last eight after beating Orlando Pirates of South Africa 1-0 through Cyril Olisema’s 95thminute goal in Aba, Abia State on Wednesday. The journey for the twotime […]
Sports

UEFA Nations League: Sterling nets late goal for England

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Raheem Sterling’s late penalty gave England victory as they started their UEFA Nations League campaign in Iceland – despite the hosts squandering the chance to rescue a point by missing an injury-time spot-kick. In a chaotic end to a largely dull encounter, Sterling looked to have secured three points for manager Gareth Southgate’s side when […]
Sports

Sanwoolu demonstrates love for girl child with Aisha Buhari Cup- LSSC boss

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Director-General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has stated that the hosting of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament by the Lagos State Government is a confirmation that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu loves the girl child and youths. Gafar, who said this at the remodeled Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena where the tournament is taking […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica