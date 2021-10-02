EPL: Brighton, Arsenal fire blanks

Brighton were left to rue several missed opportunities as Arsenal claimed a point at Amex Stadium.

Graham Potter’s side were more comfortable and confident in possession but failed to turn their first-half dominance into goals, with Dan Burn heading the Seagulls’ best opportunity over the crossbar from point-blank range, reports the BBC.

Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were also guilty of missing the target from promising positions, while Shane Duffy headed against the side-netting from Pascal Gross’s corner.

The Gunners’ best first-half opportunity fell to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who nodded against the outside of the post from Bukayo Saka’s looping cross.

Emile Smith Rowe shot straight at Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez in a rare second-half attack, but an Arsenal winner would have been harsh on the hosts.

RESULT

Brighton 0 – 0 Arsenal

