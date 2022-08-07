EPL: Brighton beat Man United, Leicester draw with Brentford

Erik ten Hag endured a nightmare first competitive game in charge of Manchester United as they lost at home to Brighton in their opening Premier League match of the season.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the hosts, with Cristiano Ronaldo – their top scorer last season – on the bench, reports the BBC.

But there were familiar problems for United as they were punished for a lethargic start when Pascal Gross fired in from Danny Welbeck’s dangerous ball.

It got worse for United when Gross found the target again before half-time, firing in from close range after David de Gea parried Solly March’s shot.

United, who were better in the second half, got a lifeline when Alexis Mac Allister turned into his own net as he attempted to keep the ball out after it bounced off Diogo Dalot’s back.

Brighton had to withstand some heavy pressure but managed to hold firm and secure a first win at Old Trafford.

And Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from a corner opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.

Leicester were the dominant side with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after Rico Henry’s pass.

Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester’s Wesley Fofana headed against the post.

But Brentford were not done as substitute Josh Dasilva struck an 86th-minute equaliser, starting the Bees’ second successive season in the top flight with a point.

RESULTS

Leicester 2 – 2 Brentford

Man Utd 1 – 2 Brighton

