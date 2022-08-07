Sports

EPL: Brighton beat Man United, Leicester draw with Brentford

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Erik ten Hag endured a nightmare first competitive game in charge of Manchester United as they lost at home to Brighton in their opening Premier League match of the season.

New signings Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez started for the hosts, with Cristiano Ronaldo – their top scorer last season – on the bench, reports the BBC.

But there were familiar problems for United as they were punished for a lethargic start when Pascal Gross fired in from Danny Welbeck’s dangerous ball.

It got worse for United when Gross found the target again before half-time, firing in from close range after David de Gea parried Solly March’s shot.

United, who were better in the second half, got a lifeline when Alexis Mac Allister turned into his own net as he attempted to keep the ball out after it bounced off Diogo Dalot’s back.

Brighton had to withstand some heavy pressure but managed to hold firm and secure a first win at Old Trafford.

And Brentford produced a terrific fightback from 2-0 behind to secure a crucial point against Leicester in a thrilling match at the King Power Stadium.

A header by Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from a corner opened the scoring for the Foxes, the only Premier League club not to have signed a player in the summer transfer window so far.

Leicester were the dominant side with Youri Tielemans hitting the post before Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall doubled the lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Brentford hit back when Ivan Toney scored from close range after Rico Henry’s pass.

Toney wasted a great chance to equalise when he headed wide after Leicester’s Wesley Fofana headed against the post.

But Brentford were not done as substitute Josh Dasilva struck an 86th-minute equaliser, starting the Bees’ second successive season in the top flight with a point.

RESULTS

Leicester 2 – 2 Brentford

Man Utd 1 – 2 Brighton

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ighalo’s move and other Eagles’ stars transfers

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Football transfer season is always interesting in all parts of the world for many reasons. It is a period of stock taking for the clubs to evaluate the players they have and look at areas of weaknesses in the team with a view of addressing the problem areas during the window. It is a time […]
Sports

‘Sporting activities to resume soon’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development , Sunday Dare , says the ban on sports in the country will be elevated soon, BSNSports.com.ng reports. The coronavirus pandemic shut off sporting events in Nigeria since March , but in August , the Federal government elevate restrictions on non- contact sports, with the ban on contact sports […]
Sports

Morocco 2022: Super Falcons target World Cup ticket against Cameroon’s Lionesses

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ever-present Nigeria believe they will celebrate another FIFA Women’s World Cup ticket on Thursday night after a quarter-final clash with neighbours Cameroon in Casablanca that will determine who is guaranteed a place in Australia & New Zealand next year. All four teams that make the semi finals at the ongoing continental championship in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica