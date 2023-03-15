Sports

EPL: Brighton beat Palace to improve Euro hopes, Brentford sink Saints

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Brighton bolstered their bid to qualify for Europe with a 1-0 win in their Premier League derby against Crystal Palace, while Brentford pushed Southampton deeper into relegation trouble on Wednesday.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side earned their first victory in eight league meetings with bitter rivals Palace thanks to Solly March’s goal at the rain-soaked Amex Stadium.

Seventh-placed Brighton moved level on points with sixth-placed Liverpool, with the Seagulls holding a game in hand.

As it stands, sixth place will guarantee qualification for next season’s European Conference League, although that will drop to seventh if Manchester City or Manchester United win the FA Cup.

It is shaping up to be a memorable season for Brighton, who host fourth-tier Grimsby in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Sunday.

In contrast, their old enemies Palace saw their winless streak reach 12 games in all competitions as they await their first victory in 2023.

Patrick Vieira’s team remain three points clear of the relegation zone.

Palace had failed to have a shot on target in each of their past three Premier League games, the first instance of that happening since the statistic was first recorded in 2003-04.

Palace’s dismal streak finally ended early in the first half as Wilfried Zaha’s shot forced Jason Steele to save.

Vieira was forced to hand teenage goalkeeper Joseph Whitworth his professional debut after Vicente Guaita sustained a late injury.

At 19 years and 15 days, Whitworth was the youngest keeper to appear in the Premier League since 18-year-old Ben Alnwick in 2005 for Sunderland against Tottenham.

But there was no fairytale for youth academy graduate Whitworth, a boyhood Palace fan, as his weak attempted save allowed March’s low strike to squirm into the net in the 15th minute.

March’s goal came just 24 hours after De Zerbi said the midfielder deserves a place in the England squad, with Gareth Southgate naming his selection on Thursday for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Italy and Ukraine.

There was a five-minute delay in the second half when a power failure plunged the stadium into darkness, but even that break couldn’t rattle Brighton as the high-flying Seagulls continued their ascent.

SAINTS SLUMP TO DEFEAT

Just across the south coast at St Mary’s, bottom of the table Southampton slumped to a 2-0 defeat against Brentford, who sit one place behind Brighton and have their own European ambitions.

Brentford lost for the first time in 13 Premier League matches against Everton last weekend.

But they bounced back as Ivan Toney struck in the 32nd minute with his 16th league goal this term, this one a tap-in after Christian Norgaard headed Bryan Mbeumo’s corner across the six-yard box.

Yoane Wissa grabbed Brentford’s second goal deep into stoppage time with a clinical finish from the edge of the area.

Southampton are two points from safety and have played a game more than all the teams just above them in the fight for survival.

RESULTS

• Brighton 1 – 0 Crystal Palace

• Southampton 0 – 2 Brentford

* Courtesy: AFP

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Mane named in Senegal squad for World Cup

Posted on Author Reporter

  Sadio Mane has been named in Senegal’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar despite suffering an injury playing for Bayern Munich on Tuesday. The 30-year-old striker, whose decisive penalty kicks won both the Africa Cup of Nations and World Cup qualification for his country this year, suffered an injury to his right fibula […]
Sports

World Athletics, CAA, AFN agree on Kebbi elections

Posted on Author Reporter

The Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN) under the leadership of Engr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau has announced  that any election planned for Abuja will be null and voided in line with the agreement between the World Athletics, Confederation of African Athletics and the AFN. According to the AFN President, Engr Gusau, the claim that World Athletics […]
Sports

Serie A: Fiorentina beat Juve, Atalanta out of Europe

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fiorentina will return to European football for the first time in five years after beating Juventus 2-0 to qualify for next season’s Conference League. Alfred Duncan’s finish on the stroke of halftime and Nicolas Gonzalez’s late penalty gave Vincenzo Italiano’s side the win they needed to guarantee continental competition. Fiorentina ensured seventh spot in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica