EPL: Brighton boost survival hopes with win over Spurs

*Salah double helps Liverpool up to third

*Bamford inspires Leeds win at Leicester as Tuchel earns first Chelsea victory

Brighton punished a lacklustre Tottenham to grab their first home league win and go seven points clear of the drop.

Leandro Trossard grabbed the game’s only goal, side-footing in Pascal Gross’ cutback after 17 minutes.

And the hosts always looked likelier to score the match’s second, with substitute Aaron Connolly having his late effort cleared off the line by Spurs’ Toby Alderweireld.

Jose Mourinho’s side struggled to create chances late on, with defeat meaning they stay sixth, six points off the top four.

In London, Mohamed Salah scored for the first time in seven Premier League games with a delightful double at West Ham United to help Liverpool move up to third in the table.

A trademark quick shift and curling finish from the Egypt striker rewarded a bright start to the second half from the Reds after Jurgen Klopp’s side had failed to find a cutting edge to their first-half possession.

Salah capped a scintillating Liverpool counter attack to double his side’s lead 11 minutes later, brilliantly controlling Xherdan Shaqiri’s ball over the top before prodding past Lukasz Fabianski.

Without the injured Sadio Mane and with Roberto Firmino on the bench, the onus was on Salah to end his mini drought and he came through in style.

Firmino came off the bench to set up Georginio Wijnaldum for a slick Liverpool third before Craig Dawson steered home a corner to hand West Ham a consolation.

Liverpool’s second win in London in four days cut the gap to leaders Manchester City – who have a game in hand – to four points before the two sides meet at Anfield next Sunday.

And Patrick Bamford had a role in all three goals as Leeds United fought back to end Leicester City’s seven-game unbeaten run in the Premier League with a deserved victory at King Power Stadium.

Harvey Barnes had opened the scoring for Leicester after a wonderful run and quick exchange with James Maddison, but the Foxes’ lead lasted just 127 seconds.

Bamford found Stuart Dallas with a well-timed pass and the midfielder picked out the far corner with a low, right-footed strike.

The forward then fired into the top corner to put Leeds in front with his first goal in five league games, before unselfishly setting up Jack Harrison.

Ayoze Perez thought he had restored the Foxes’ lead in a frantic opening 20 minutes but was flagged offside, while Leeds substitute Mateusz Klich also had a goal ruled 10 minutes later.

Kasper Schmeichel made a smart save to tip Bamford’s header on to the crossbar and Klich was in an offside position when he hacked in the rebound from close range.

Bamford had to wait until the 70th minute for his goal and then had the awareness to tee up Harrison for a tap-in as Leeds broke for a third late on.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side remain 12th after their victory, while third-placed Leicester missed the chance to go second and could be overtaken by Liverpool later.

Meanwhile, emphatic finishes from Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso gave Thomas Tuchel his first victory as Chelsea head coach against a below-par Burnley.

Captain Azpilicueta – the longest-serving player in the team – drilled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s lay-off high past Nick Pope just before half-time in the Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge, BBC reports.

Azpilicueta’s fellow Spanish defender Alonso added a classy second late on, skilfully controlling a Christian Pulisic cross before lashing a volley over Pope at his near post.

The impressive Hudson-Odoi was unlucky not to score in between with a shot that was deflected on to a post by Burnley defender Erik Pieters.

Chelsea comfortably registered a second successive clean sheet under Tuchel, whose first game was the midweek goalless draw with Wolves, as Burnley did not manage a shot on target.

The only downside for Tuchel was Timo Werner’s failure to score for a 12th league game as Chelsea climbed three places to seventh in the table, while Burnley remain 15th.

RESULTS

Chelsea 2 – 0 Burnley

Leicester 1 – 3 Leeds

West ham 1 – 3 Liverpool

Brighton 1 – 0 Tottenham

