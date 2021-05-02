Sports

EPL: Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

•Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend

 

Brighton moved within touching distance of Premier League safety for another season as Graham Potter’s hosts opened a 10-point gap to the relegation places with victory over Leeds United.

 

With four games to play, the Seagulls – looking to secure a fifth successive season in the top flight – climbed three places to 14th and have a significant margin to 18th-placed Fulham, who face Chelsea later.

 

The hosts were rewarded for a positive start at Amex Stadium when Pascal Gross expertly found the bottom corner with a 14th-minute penalty, awarded following Ezgjan Alioski’s clumsy foul on Danny Welbeck.

 

Potter’s side squandered several chances to extend their advantage, but Welbeck eventually sealed an important victory 11 minutes from time with a composed finish after a sharp turn. Leeds, missing midfield rock Kalvin Phillips, initially responded to falling behind, but Jack Harrison’s whipped shot was caught comfortably by Robert Sanchez and Dan Burn bravely blocked a thunderous Tyler Roberts strike from the visitors’ best first-half chances. Brighton’s forward trio of Welbeck, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were all guilty of wasting opportunities – but Stuart Dallas’ dipping first-time attempt with 15 minutes remaining was as close as Marcelo Bielsa’s below-par side came to an equaliser. And Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title on Sunday after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace. City will secure a third title in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool, reports the BBC.

 

After a scrappy first half at Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish before Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot. That ended the resistance of Palace, who stay in 13th place. Roy Hodgson’s side had chances in the first half through Christian Benteke, who flicked a header wide and had a close-range shot blocked by City keeper Ederson.

 

But once City made their breakthrough when Aguero smashed high into the net, quickly followed by Torres’ neat finish, the result was not in doubt. Now it is a question of when, not if, Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions once again after relinquishing the crown to Liverpool last season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Saka targets another win over Leicester City

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Bukayo Saka is excited about Arsenal’s win over Wolverhampton Wanderers but has turned his attention to the next game against Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi’s Leicester City.   Saka produced a man of the match performance as he helped the Gunner secured their fourth consecutive win under Mikel Arteta.   The youngster celebrated his new […]
Sports

Man United in talks to sign Barca’s Dembele

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United are in talks with Barcelona over a loan deal for Ousmane Dembele. United are keen to sign a winger during this transfer window and, while their first choice is Jadon Sancho, Dembele represents a strong alternative. The 23-year-old was a club-record signing for Barcelona when he arrived from Borussia Dortmund for €105m […]
Sports

Rivers has facilities to host international sports events – Iyaye

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Rivers Commissioner for Sports, Hon Boma Iyaye says the state has facilities to host international sporting events due to the commitment and determination of Governor Nyesom Wike. He stated this on Tuesday in Port Harcourt when he received the President of Cycling Federation of Nigeria, Chief Giadomenico Massari at his office on a courtesy visit. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica