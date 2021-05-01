Sports

EPL: Brighton close to safety after beating Leeds

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Man City beat Palace, could win title this weekend

Brighton moved within touching distance of Premier League safety for another season as Graham Potter’s hosts opened a 10-point gap to the relegation places with victory over Leeds United.
With four games to play, the Seagulls – looking to secure a fifth successive season in the top flight – climbed three places to 14th and have a significant margin to 18th-placed Fulham, who face Chelsea later.
The hosts were rewarded for a positive start at Amex Stadium when Pascal Gross expertly found the bottom corner with a 14th-minute penalty, awarded following Ezgjan Alioski’s clumsy foul on Danny Welbeck.
Potter’s side squandered several chances to extend their advantage, but Welbeck eventually sealed an important victory 11 minutes from time with a composed finish after a sharp turn.
Leeds, missing midfield rock Kalvin Phillips, initially responded to falling behind, but Jack Harrison’s whipped shot was caught comfortably by Robert Sanchez and Dan Burn bravely blocked a thunderous Tyler Roberts strike from the visitors’ best first-half chances.
Brighton’s forward trio of Welbeck, Leandro Trossard and Neal Maupay were all guilty of wasting opportunities – but Stuart Dallas’ dipping first-time attempt with 15 minutes remaining was as close as Marcelo Bielsa’s below-par side came to an equaliser.
And Manchester City could clinch the Premier League title on Sunday after two goals in the space of 83 seconds saw off a stubborn Crystal Palace.
City will secure a third title in four seasons if second-placed Manchester United lose at home to Liverpool, reports the BBC.
After a scrappy first half at Selhurst Park, Sergio Aguero thumped City ahead with a clinical finish before Ferran Torres drilled in a low shot.
That ended the resistance of Palace, who stay in 13th place.
Roy Hodgson’s side had chances in the first half through Christian Benteke, who flicked a header wide and had a close-range shot blocked by City keeper Ederson.
But once City made their breakthrough when Aguero smashed high into the net, quickly followed by Torres’ neat finish, the result was not in doubt.
Now it is a question of when, not if, Guardiola’s side will be crowned champions once again after relinquishing the crown to Liverpool last season.
Aguero inspires City once again
Not for the first time, but perhaps the last, Aguero provided the inspiration for City as they close in on another trophy.
While he might no longer be deemed by Guardiola as a key starter in City’s biggest games, there was a sense of inevitability that Aguero would still have a significant impact in their chase for the Treble as his iconic spell at the club comes towards an end.
The 32-year-old Argentine will leave when his contract expires at the end of the season after playing such a pivotal role in their success since arriving in 2011.
It therefore seemed poignant that he scored the goal which could all but clinch another league title.
RESULTS
Palace 0 – 2 Man City
Brighton 2 – 0 Leeds

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Iheanacho rescues Leicester at Burnley

Posted on Author Reporter

…as 10-man Sheff Utd beat Aston Villa Kelechi Iheanacho stepped up superbly in the absence of a number of injured team-mates to earn Champions League-chasing Leicester a potentially important draw at Burnley. With Harvey Barnes having joined James Maddison on the Foxes’ injury list and Jamie Vardy having only just returned from his own lay-off, […]
Sports

Minister congratulates Usman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Encomium has continued to trail the exploits of Nigerian born pugilist, Kamarudeen Usman, for retaining his Ultimate fighting Championship belt against Jorge Masvidal over the weekend.   According to a statement by the Media office of Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, Usman’s win is not only inspiring, but a confirmation of the never […]
Sports

AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles players hit camp Monday

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Super Eagles players invited for the Africa Cup of Nations double header qualifiers against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone will start arriving the camp of the team in Benin the Edo State capital on Monday. NigeriaFootballFederation spokesman, Ademola Olajire, confirmed that newly invited Switzerland goalkeeper, Sebastian Osigwe and other invitedplayerswillstartarriving camp ahead of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica