EPL: Brighton come back to beat 10-man Man City

*Cavani scores stunner in Man Utd draw, Leeds sink Saints

Brighton delighted their returning fans by coming back from two goals down to beat 10-man Manchester City at a raucous Amex Stadium.

New champions City silenced the 7,495 home fans in attendance through Ilkay Gundogan’s second-minute opener, but were a man down after nine minutes, when Joao Cancelo hauled back Danny Welbeck and was sent off for a professional foul.

Phil Foden’s superb solo effort put City 2-0 up – but Leandro Trossard gave Brighton hope with a cool close-range finish, and the home side then put intense pressure on the champions’ goal.

Adam Webster levelled, rising highest in the box to head home Pascal Gross’s delivery and set up a dramatic conclusion, roared on by the crowd.

With 14 minutes left, Dan Burn sent them in raptures with the Brighton winner, following up his own blocked shot to steer the rebound into the corner of the net.

There was still time for a nervy VAR check for a possible penalty following Adam Lallana’s tackle on Gabriel Jesus in the box but the video official agreed the on-field call not to award it.

Brighton are already safe from the drop, but have now moved to 41 points and up to 15th in the Premier League table. They also have a first win over City since April 1989.

City remain on 83 points after this defeat – but of greater concern to them, with the final of the Champions League to play on 29 May, was the sight of Gundogan limping off in the second half with what appeared to be a knee injury.

At Old Trafford, Edinson Cavani welcomed the return of fans back to the Premier League with a brilliant 40-yard lobbed goal, but Manchester United were unable to mark the occasion with a victory as relegated Fulham came back to draw at Old Trafford

Aside from a handful of games at a lucky few clubs in December, supporters have been absent from top-flight league football since 9 March 2020, reports the BBC.

No supporters have seen a goal at Old Trafford since Scott McTominay’s inspired second in United’s Manchester derby win over City the day before.

There were only 10,000 present to see Cavani’s inspired effort, but what a noise they made as the Uruguayan strode onto a long ball downfield from David de Gea, which VAR felt touched Bruno Fernandes on the way through, before lifting the ball over Alphonso Areola with a perfectly executed finish that floated into the net.

For a long time it looked like being the winner, until Joe Bryan was allowed to ghost in at the far post unchallenged to convert Bobby Decordova-Reid’s deep cross from the right.

And Patrick Bamford’s 16th Premier League goal of the season helped Leeds United defeat Southampton in front of 8,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium.

Bamford, who had earlier missed a chance when he only had goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to beat, flicked the ball into the net following Rodrigo’s ball over the Saints defence.

Leeds added a second in injury time when they countered and Bamford’s strike was parried by McCarthy, with Tyler Roberts blasting in the rebound.

Southampton’s best chance came early on but Che Adams’ header was tipped over by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The victory takes Leeds up above Arsenal and Everton into eighth and guarantees Marcelo Bielsa’s side a top-10 finish.

Southampton remain 14th in the Premier League with one game of the season remaining.

RESULTS

Man Utd 1 – 1 Fulham

Southampton 0 – 2 Leeds

Brighton 3 – 2 Man City

