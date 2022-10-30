EPL: Brighton cruise past Chelsea, Newcastle thrash Villa

•Spurs beat Bournemouth as Costa sees red in Wolves’ draw

Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

In a chaotic opening, Leandro Trossard’s calm finish put the home side in front after Thiago Silva – who had already produced two goalline clearances to deny the Seagulls – surrendered possession cheaply in his own half, reports the BBC.

Two own goals extended Brighton’s lead before the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting through his own net from a Solly March corner before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan’s low cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga. Kai Havertz nodded in Conor Gallagher’s exquisite cross to give the visitors hope two minutes after the interval, but a second-half Chelsea recovery failed to materialise.

Pascal Gross capped a miserable afternoon for Potter and his players with a close-range finish in second-half stoppage time. The victory lifts De Zerbi’s side up to seventh, while Chelsea stay fifth after suffering their first defeat of Potter’s tenure. And Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United continued their impressive form by thrashing Aston Villa 4-0 at St James’ Park.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace held on to earn a narrow 1-0 victory, their third consecutive home win of the season, against a tenacious Southampton. Tottenham showed their hunger and resolve to fight back from two goals down against Bournemouth, earning a muchneeded victory going into what is an important week for Antonio Conte and his side.

