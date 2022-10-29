EPL: Brighton cruise past Chelsea, Newcastle thrash Villa

*Spurs come from behind to beat Bournemouth as Costa sees red in Wolves’ draw

Graham Potter endured a nightmare return to Amex Stadium as Brighton thrashed Chelsea to claim a first victory under their new manager Roberto de Zerbi.

In a chaotic opening, Leandro Trossard’s calm finish put the home side in front after Thiago Silva – who had already produced two goalline clearances to deny the Seagulls – surrendered possession cheaply in his own half, reports the BBC.

Two own goals extended Brighton’s lead before the break, Ruben Loftus-Cheek putting through his own net from a Solly March corner before Trevoh Chalobah slid Pervis Estupinan’s low cross past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kai Havertz nodded in Conor Gallagher’s exquisite cross to give the visitors hope two minutes after the interval, but a second-half Chelsea recovery failed to materialise.

Pascal Gross capped a miserable afternoon for Potter and his players with a close-range finish in second-half stoppage time.

The victory lifts De Zerbi’s side up to seventh, while Chelsea stay fifth after suffering their first defeat of Potter’s tenure.

And Callum Wilson scored twice as Newcastle United continued their impressive form by thrashing Aston Villa at St James’ Park.

With England boss Gareth Southgate in attendance, World Cup hopeful Wilson converted from the penalty spot six minutes into first-half injury time after Villa defender Ashley Young used his arm to block a Miguel Almiron effort.

Wilson beat Villa’s substitute goalkeeper Robin Olsen from the spot after he replaced Emiliano Martinez, who was withdrawn after taking a blow to the head from team-mate Tyrone Mings.

The Newcastle striker doubled his side’s lead when he headed home from close range, with Joelinton and the in-form Almiron wrapping up a fifth win in six games for Eddie Howe’s side, who were denied a move up to third place in the table by Tottenham’s late winner at Bournemouth.

At Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace held on to earn a narrow victory, their third consecutive home win of the season, against a tenacious Southampton.

Odsonne Edouard provided the only goal when Wilfried Zaha nipped the ball away from Lyanco and found Tyrick Mitchell, who cut back to set up a simple finish for Edouard.

Southampton improved significantly in the second half and were unlucky not to find an equaliser as Che Adams and Stuart Armstrong both went close and Palace nervously held on to the three points.

The defeat ends a run of three Premier League matches unbeaten for Southampton, who held then league-leaders Arsenal to a 1-1 draw last week.

Palace sit 10th in the league, while Southampton are 16th, two points from the drop zone.

And Tottenham showed their hunger and resolve to fight back from two goals down against Bournemouth, earning a much-needed victory going into what is an important week for Antonio Conte and his side.

Before a pivotal Champions League trip to Marseille on Tuesday, Spurs were flat as Bournemouth looked set to end a run of successive defeats.

Wales international Kieffer Moore, making a rare start, swept the Cherries ahead following a flowing counter attack.

His second was more about guts than guile as he outmuscled Emerson Royal to meet Adam Smith’s cross with a powerful header which went in off the bar.

Spurs rarely threatened before Ryan Sessegnon narrowed the gap with a cool finish into the bottom corner.

That sparked a shift of momentum and Spurs levelled when home keeper Mark Travers made an unconvincing attempt at claiming a corner, allowing Ben Davies to head in from Ivan Perisic’s delivery.

Spurs continued to press and were rewarded when Rodrigo Bentancur reacted quickest to sweep in from another set-piece.

RESULTS

Leicester 0 – 1 Man City

Bournemouth 2 – 3 Tottenham

Brentford 1 – 1 Wolves

Brighton 4 – 1 Chelsea

Crystal Palace 1 – 0 Southampton

Newcastle 4 – 0 Aston Villa

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...