EPL: Brighton draw at Liverpool; Chelsea, Everton, Newcastle win

Leandro Trossard scored a hattrick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi’s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield. The Seagulls had raced into a twogoal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start, reports the BBC.

Trossard got the first after just four minutes when he thumped into the bottom corner from Danny Welbeck’s pass before adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later, this time from Solly March’s ball. Roberto Firmino started a Liverpool fightback before half-time when he drove in, with the goal given by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being ruled out for offside.

The Brazilian equalised nine minutes after the break when substitute Luis Diaz found Firmino, who coolly wrongfooted his marker before firing in from close range.

There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry Liverpool continued to come forward and they duly got a third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Firmino. But Trossard had the final say as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure the match ball and a point for his side.

And Miguel Almiron scored twice and Callum Wilson netted on his return from injury as Newcastle United hit four past 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

At St. Mary’s Everton scored twice in a game for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat Southampton in the Premier League. In a London derby, Conor Gallagher returned to Selhurst Park to haunt Crystal Palace with a stunning late winner to give Graham Potter a controversial first win as Chelsea boss.

Substitute Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Palace last season, curled home a superb right-footed effort to snatch victory for Chelsea with his first goal for the club

