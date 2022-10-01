EPL: Brighton draw at Liverpool; Chelsea, Everton & Newcastle win

…as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham to go four clear

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi’s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start, reports the BBC.

Trossard got the first after just four minutes when he thumped into the bottom corner from Danny Welbeck’s pass before adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later, this time from Solly March’s ball.

Roberto Firmino started a Liverpool fightback before half-time when he drove in, with the goal given by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being ruled out for offside.

The Brazilian equalised nine minutes after the break when substitute Luis Diaz found Firmino, who coolly wrongfooted his marker before firing in from close range.

There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry Liverpool continued to come forward and they duly got a third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Firmino.

But Trossard had the final say as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure the match ball and a point for his side.

And Miguel Almiron scored twice and Callum Wilson netted on his return from injury as Newcastle United hit four past 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Fulham’s day started poorly when Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Sean Longstaff in the eighth minute.

Three minutes later Wilson turned in Joe Willock’s header, before Almiron effectively killed off the game in the 33rd minute with a superb looping volley.

Longstaff added a third for the visitors just before the break, striking home a rebound after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno tipped Sven Botman’s header on to the post.

And in the second half Almiron tapped in his second, pouncing on a Willock pass across goal.

Fulham scored a late consolation goal, with Bobby Decordova-Reid heading home Neeskens Kebano’s cross.

At St. Mary’s Everton scored twice in a game for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat Southampton in the Premier League.

After a drab first 45 minutes, the match burst into life when Joe Aribo drilled Saints ahead with a fine left-footed finish early in the second half.

The Toffees had scored just five goals in their opening seven games but turned the game around with two strikes in three minutes.

Conor Coady swept them level from Amadou Onana’s excellent knockdown before Dwight McNeil flashed them ahead with a fierce shot that beat Gavin Bazunu at his near post.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, on his return from a thigh injury, made a fine save to deny Adam Armstrong, while debutant Duje Caleta-Car volleyed over a great late chance to earn Saints a point.

Victory extended Everton’s unbeaten run to six games, with a second successive win lifting Frank Lampard’s side to 11th in the table, while Saints slip to 15th after a fourth defeat in five.

In a London derby, Conor Gallagher returned to Selhurst Park to haunt Crystal Palace with a stunning late winner to give Graham Potter a controversial first win as Chelsea boss.

Substitute Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Palace last season, curled home a superb right-footed effort to snatch victory for Chelsea with his first goal for the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored his first Chelsea goal on his Premier League return after Odsonne Edouard had poked Palace into an early lead.

However, there was controversy surrounding Aubameyang’s goal as it was set up by Thiago Silva, who Palace felt should have been sent off for a deliberate handball which denied Jordan Ayew a possible goalscoring opportunity.

In the first game of the day, Arsenal maintained their position at the Premier League summit as an outstanding display overpowered Tottenham in the north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side were superior throughout and Spurs’ cause was not helped by Emerson Royal’s red card for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal made a fast start and took a deserved lead when Thomas Partey side-footed a precise finish into the top corner from 25 yards after 20 minutes.

Spurs were handed a lifeline before the break when Gabriel’s foul on Richarlison gave Harry Kane the opportunity to score his 14th goal in 18 derby games and his 100th goal away from home in the Premier League from the penalty spot.

Arsenal were gifted the lead once again when Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris fumbled badly to allow Gabriel Jesus to score four minutes after the break, Antonio Conte’s frustration made worse by Royal’s reckless challenge on Martinelli that prompted referee Anthony Taylor to produce a straight red card.

Conte was attempting to make three changes when Granit Xhaka effectively ended the contest with a low finish past Lloris from inside the area.

RESULTS

• Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham

• Bournemouth 0 – 0 Brentford

• Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Chelsea

• Fulham 1 – 4 Newcastle

• Liverpool 3 – 3 Brighton

• Southampton 1 – 2 Everton

