Sports

EPL: Brighton draw at Liverpool; Chelsea, Everton & Newcastle win

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as Arsenal beat 10-man Tottenham to go four clear

Leandro Trossard scored a hat-trick as Brighton marked new coach Roberto de Zerbi’s debut with a hugely entertaining and battling draw against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Seagulls had raced into a two-goal lead with the Reds, playing their first Premier League game in 28 days after the international break, having made a sluggish start, reports the BBC.

Trossard got the first after just four minutes when he thumped into the bottom corner from Danny Welbeck’s pass before adding a second in near identical fashion 13 minutes later, this time from Solly March’s ball.

Roberto Firmino started a Liverpool fightback before half-time when he drove in, with the goal given by the video assistant referee (VAR) after initially being ruled out for offside.

The Brazilian equalised nine minutes after the break when substitute Luis Diaz found Firmino, who coolly wrongfooted his marker before firing in from close range.

There was a sense of inevitability as a hungry Liverpool continued to come forward and they duly got a third when Adam Webster turned into his own net under pressure from Firmino.

But Trossard had the final say as he scooped in at the back post late on to secure the match ball and a point for his side.

And Miguel Almiron scored twice and Callum Wilson netted on his return from injury as Newcastle United hit four past 10-man Fulham at Craven Cottage to move up to sixth in the Premier League.

Fulham’s day started poorly when Nathaniel Chalobah was shown a straight red card for a high challenge on Sean Longstaff in the eighth minute.

Three minutes later Wilson turned in Joe Willock’s header, before Almiron effectively killed off the game in the 33rd minute with a superb looping volley.

Longstaff added a third for the visitors just before the break, striking home a rebound after Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno tipped Sven Botman’s header on to the post.

And in the second half Almiron tapped in his second, pouncing on a Willock pass across goal.

Fulham scored a late consolation goal, with Bobby Decordova-Reid heading home Neeskens Kebano’s cross.

At St. Mary’s Everton scored twice in a game for the first time this season as they came from behind to beat Southampton in the Premier League.

After a drab first 45 minutes, the match burst into life when Joe Aribo drilled Saints ahead with a fine left-footed finish early in the second half.

The Toffees had scored just five goals in their opening seven games but turned the game around with two strikes in three minutes.

Conor Coady swept them level from Amadou Onana’s excellent knockdown before Dwight McNeil flashed them ahead with a fierce shot that beat Gavin Bazunu at his near post.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, on his return from a thigh injury, made a fine save to deny Adam Armstrong, while debutant Duje Caleta-Car volleyed over a great late chance to earn Saints a point.

Victory extended Everton’s unbeaten run to six games, with a second successive win lifting Frank Lampard’s side to 11th in the table, while Saints slip to 15th after a fourth defeat in five.

In a London derby, Conor Gallagher returned to Selhurst Park to haunt Crystal Palace with a stunning late winner to give Graham Potter a controversial first win as Chelsea boss.

Substitute Gallagher, who impressed on loan at Palace last season, curled home a superb right-footed effort to snatch victory for Chelsea with his first goal for the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored his first Chelsea goal on his Premier League return after Odsonne Edouard had poked Palace into an early lead.

However, there was controversy surrounding Aubameyang’s goal as it was set up by Thiago Silva, who Palace felt should have been sent off for a deliberate handball which denied Jordan Ayew a possible goalscoring opportunity.

In the first game of the day, Arsenal maintained their position at the Premier League summit as an outstanding display overpowered Tottenham in the north London derby at Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side were superior throughout and Spurs’ cause was not helped by Emerson Royal’s red card for a second-half foul on Gabriel Martinelli.

Arsenal made a fast start and took a deserved lead when Thomas Partey side-footed a precise finish into the top corner from 25 yards after 20 minutes.

Spurs were handed a lifeline before the break when Gabriel’s foul on Richarlison gave Harry Kane the opportunity to score his 14th goal in 18 derby games and his 100th goal away from home in the Premier League from the penalty spot.

Arsenal were gifted the lead once again when Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris fumbled badly to allow Gabriel Jesus to score four minutes after the break, Antonio Conte’s frustration made worse by Royal’s reckless challenge on Martinelli that prompted referee Anthony Taylor to produce a straight red card.

Conte was attempting to make three changes when Granit Xhaka effectively ended the contest with a low finish past Lloris from inside the area.

RESULTS

• Arsenal 3 – 1 Tottenham

• Bournemouth 0 – 0 Brentford

• Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Chelsea

• Fulham 1 – 4 Newcastle

• Liverpool 3 – 3 Brighton

• Southampton 1 – 2 Everton

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: US officials to boycott Beijing Olympics – CNN

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Biden administration is expected to announce this week that U.S. government officials will not attend the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, CNN reported on Sunday. U.S. President Joe Biden said last month that he was considering such a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights record, including what Washington says is genocide against minority […]
Sports

Birmingham 2022: Presidential reception awaits Team Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oando Plc announces cash reward for medallists The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, has assured members of the historic Team Nigeria contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games of a presidential reception. Team Nigeria achieved its best performance ever in Birmingham since it started taking part in the Commonwealth Games in 1950, winning 12 gold, 9 […]
Sports

Lille President: Napoli move best for Osimhen’s career

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lille president Gerrard Lopez strogly believe Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen willbecome a huge success at Napoli as the two clubs near finalizing transfer for the striker.   Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is banking on his good relationship with Lopez to secure the signing of the highly-rated Nigerian star ahead of next season and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica