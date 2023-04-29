EPL: Brighton hit six, Brentford beat Forest

Brighton reignited their push for a place in Europe next season by recording their biggest-ever top-flight victory at the expense of woeful Wolves.

The Seagulls remain eighth in the Premier League but are now just a point behind Liverpool in seventh and two behind fifth-placed Tottenham, who have played two games more than Roberto de Zerbi’s side, reports the BBC.

Deniz Undav broke the deadlock with his first Premier League goal, before Pascal Gross made it 2-0 with an easy finish following Julio Enciso’s driving run and pass.

Gross doubled his personal tally in sensational fashion midway through the first half, controlling Enciso’s square ball before sending a swerving strike past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa into the corner.

Danny Welbeck’s close-range header from Pervis Estupinan’s cross made it 4-0 before half-time, and the former Manchester United and Arsenal forward grabbed his second early in the second half after intercepting Nathan Collins’ misplaced pass.

Undav completed the scoring with another fabulous effort, dispossessing Matheus Nunes on the edge of the area and lifting a perfectly-weighted chip over Sa.

Wolves remain eight points clear of the relegation zone, but manager Julen Lopetegui will be alarmed at the manner of his team’s collapse on the south coast.

Brighton back with a bang

The emphatic victory ensures a positive end to a difficult week for Brighton, who lost on penalties to Manchester United in their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday before being beaten by struggling Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in midweek.

Manager De Zerbi responded to his team’s jaded performance at the City Ground by making five changes, leaving key players Kaoru Mitoma, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo on the bench and handing rare starts to Undav and Billy Gilmour.

To say the Italian’s selection paid off is an understatement.

Brighton were able to carve Wolves open at will, forcing the visitors into errors and fashioning several opportunities to give themselves an even healthier cushion before the interval.

Welbeck was denied by Sa one on one before a dreadful pass by the Portuguese goalkeeper was slammed over the bar by the Seagulls striker.

Sa atoned for that error by keeping out Enciso’s curling strike from the corner of the area, while Solly March blazed narrowly over the crossbar as Brighton maintained their relentless assault on the Wolves goal.

Estupinan and Undav both had efforts blocked by Wolves defenders in the second half, while Gilmour was denied a first goal of the season when he struck the foot of the post.

With games in hand on fellow European hopefuls Liverpool, Aston Villa and Spurs, Brighton are well-placed to secure continental football for the first time in the club’s near-122-year history.

And Nottingham Forest were stunned as a late Brentford fightback denied them precious points in their fight for Premier League survival.

Brazilian midfielder Danilo marked his 22nd birthday by putting Forest ahead just before half-time, reacting quickest to steer home Morgan Gibbs-White’s shot which deflected into his path.

Brentford had plenty of the ball but created few clear chances until Ivan Toney’s free-kick went in off Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

With Forest hanging on and only 10 men on the pitch after Danilo went off injured, substitute Josh Dasilva scored the winner which was only confirmed after a long VAR check.

RESULTS

• Crystal Palace 4 – 3 West Ham

• Brentford 2 – 1 Nottm Forest

• Brighton 6 – 0 Wolves