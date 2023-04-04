EPL: Brighton, Leeds, Villa win; Liverpool hold Chelsea

Chelsea and Liverpool played out a tame goalless draw at Stamford Bridge that was a sobering reflection of the current reduced status of the clubs.

Bruno Saltor was in interim charge of Chelsea following Graham Potter’s sacking while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made six changes following their heavy defeat at Manchester City, reports the BBC.

Chelsea had the better of the chances, with Mateo Kovacic seeing his shot cleared off the line by Ibrahima Konate early on before shooting wildly over when clean through after the break.

Kai Havertz, who was also thwarted by Liverpool keeper Alisson, saw a goal ruled out for handball by VAR while Reece James suffered a similar fate in the first half, his effort chalked off for offside.

Klopp left out Mohamed Salah as well as full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, while Virgil van Dijk was ill as Liverpool barely tested Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, the result not helping their pursuit for a place in the Premier League’s top four.

At Elland Road, Leeds secured a huge victory in their quest to remain in the Premier League as goals from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra saw them come from behind to beat relegation rivals Nottingham Forest and move out of the bottom three.

In a tense but largely one-sided ‘six-pointer’ at Elland Road, Orel Mangala gave the visitors the lead with just their fifth away goal of the season – a neat low finish from the edge of the box after a ruthless counter.

But Leeds responded in style, with Harrison following up to fire in after Keylor Navas could only limply palm Marc Roca’s shot from range.

After near-relentless Leeds pressure, Luis Sinisterra seized his moment in first-half injury time, cutting inside from the left and onto his right foot for a superb curled finish into the bottom corner.

It took Javi Gracia’s side to 29 points and up to 13th – far from out the woods yet, but with renewed confidence and a strengthened platform on which to build.

Defeat for Forest plunged them further into trouble and ramped up the pressure on boss Steve Cooper. They are now winless in eight games and above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

And a superb Evan Ferguson goal set Brighton up to beat Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium and boost their hopes of Champions League football.

Ferguson turned home a low cross with his left heel as Brighton moved four points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand.

Julio Enciso slotted home in second-half stoppage time after Pascal Gross’ fine pass to seal the three points.

Bournemouth meanwhile fall back into the bottom three.

The Cherries are one of four sides on 27 points in the Premier League, but sit 18th below West Ham, Leeds and Everton on goal difference.

Brighton travel to Spurs on Saturday, knowing another victory on the road could be huge in their pursuit of Champions League football.

Roberto de Zerbi’s side have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League matches and are unbeaten away from home since October.

At the King Power Stadium managerless Leicester City’s relegation worries deepened as in-form Aston Villa secured a dramatic late win.

The Foxes looked set to secure a valuable point in their first game since sacking Brendan Rodgers despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s red card.

Ollie Watkins marked his 100th Premier League appearance by slotting Villa ahead with his eighth goal in 10 appearances after being sent through by Emiliano Buendia.

Villa had only conceded once in their previous five games but were undone by Harvey Barnes’ excellent finish after he had shrugged off Ashley Young and cut in from the wing following Wout Faes’ raking pass.

Dewsbury-Hall was sent off midway through the second half for a second bookable offence but the Foxes held on until Bertrand Traore curled in Villa’s 87th-minute winner.

The drama continued when Leicester were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty – only for referee Graham Scott to overturn his decision after looking at a replay on the pitchside monitor.

RESULTS

Bournemouth 0 – 2 Brighton

Leeds United 2 – 1 Nottm Forest

Leicester City 1 – 2 Aston Villa

Chelsea 0 – 0 Liverpool

