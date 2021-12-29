Sports

EPL: Brighton score late equaliser at Chelsea

Substitute Danny Welbeck scored a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser for Brighton to deny Chelsea victory at Stamford Bridge and leave Manchester City in a strong position at the top of the Premier League, reports the BBC.

RESULT

Chelsea 1 – 1 Brighton

 

