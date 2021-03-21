Sports

EPL: Brighton send lacklustre Newcastle to another defeat

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser said “we need to save our season” after Steve Bruce’s side were convincingly beaten by fellow Premier League strugglers Brighton at Amex Stadium.
Goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay ensured Brighton eased their own relegation concerns as they moved six points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three and four above the Magpies, reports the BBC.
Bruce’s faltering side remain in serious trouble, with just two points separating them from 18th-placed Fulham – though they do have a game in hand on the Cottagers.
“The mood is the lowest it’s been,” Fraser said. “We just weren’t good enough. It was a must-win game after doing all right in the last couple of weeks. It didn’t happen for us tonight.
“We need to save our season now. We want to try and work on how we’re going to stay in the league. We’re not in the bottom three yet and we’ve still got games remaining. If we go and win our next game it looks rosy again. We’ve still got to play Fulham too.”
Trossard’s curled finish into the bottom corner in first-half stoppage time was the least Brighton’s early dominance deserved, and Welbeck’s sublime strike from outside the box doubled the advantage six minutes after the restart.
Maupay then put the result beyond any doubt as he met Pascal Gross’ cross for his first goal in 10 league games midway through the second half.
The visitors were second best throughout and rarely threatened a comeback – they had only one shot on target – though Fraser was inches away from an equaliser when he fired against the post shortly after the break.
RESULT
Brighton 3 – 0 Newcastle

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Adebayor slams BBA 2013 winner

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

Emmanuel Adebayor has alleged that his estranged girlfriend Dellish Matthews is a cheat, claiming their relationship ended due to her unfaithfulness. The former Arsenal striker had been in a relationship with the winner of the 2013 edition of the Big Brother Africa show, but the pair is no longer dating each other. Dellish had publicly […]
Sports

‘Leone Stars’ll beat Eagles again’

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

The Leone Stars of Sierra Leone are banking on their impressive home record against Nigeria to win again on Tuesday in the Nations Cup qualifiers scheduled for Freetown.   Only on Friday, Eagles bungles a fourgoal lead to draw 4-4 with the visiting Leone Stars at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin. A Sierra Leonean […]
Sports

Champions League: Ronaldo has done his best, says sister

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister tried to appease Juventus fans after her brother failed to help the club reach the knockout stages of the Champions League on Friday. The Italian champions were knocked out of the competition despite Ronaldo’s two goals in the 2-1 win over Lyon. However, Lyon beat Juventus 1-0 in France in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica