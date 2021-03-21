EPL: Brighton send lacklustre Newcastle to another defeat

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser said “we need to save our season” after Steve Bruce’s side were convincingly beaten by fellow Premier League strugglers Brighton at Amex Stadium.

Goals from Leandro Trossard, Danny Welbeck and Neal Maupay ensured Brighton eased their own relegation concerns as they moved six points clear of the Premier League’s bottom three and four above the Magpies, reports the BBC.

Bruce’s faltering side remain in serious trouble, with just two points separating them from 18th-placed Fulham – though they do have a game in hand on the Cottagers.

“The mood is the lowest it’s been,” Fraser said. “We just weren’t good enough. It was a must-win game after doing all right in the last couple of weeks. It didn’t happen for us tonight.

“We need to save our season now. We want to try and work on how we’re going to stay in the league. We’re not in the bottom three yet and we’ve still got games remaining. If we go and win our next game it looks rosy again. We’ve still got to play Fulham too.”

Trossard’s curled finish into the bottom corner in first-half stoppage time was the least Brighton’s early dominance deserved, and Welbeck’s sublime strike from outside the box doubled the advantage six minutes after the restart.

Maupay then put the result beyond any doubt as he met Pascal Gross’ cross for his first goal in 10 league games midway through the second half.

The visitors were second best throughout and rarely threatened a comeback – they had only one shot on target – though Fraser was inches away from an equaliser when he fired against the post shortly after the break.

RESULT

Brighton 3 – 0 Newcastle

