EPL: Brighton stun Spurs with late winner

Leandro Trossard’s superb late goal gave Brighton a gutsy win that dealt a blow to Tottenham’s hopes of finishing in the top four.

Following a game of few clear-cut chances, Trossard swerved into the Spurs area with a minute of normal time remaining before producing a fine finish past Hugo Lloris, reports the BBC.

Steven Bergwijn then missed a chance to equalise at the start of stoppage time – one of the home side’s rare opportunities.

Spurs stay in fourth, just ahead of Arsenal, while Brighton – in 10th – are on course for their highest-ever top-flight finish.

RESULT

Spurs 0 – 1 Brighton

 

