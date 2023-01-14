EPL: Brighton thrash Liverpool, Saints, Wolves & Forest win

Brighton moved above Liverpool in the Premier League standings as Solly March’s double and a late Danny Welbeck strike condemned Jurgen Klopp’s side to a dismal defeat at Amex Stadium.

March converted Kaoru Mitoma’s low cross to give the home side a deserved lead, after the returning Alexis Mac Allister had intercepted Joel Matip’s loose pass, reports the BBC.

The winger then doubled the hosts’ advantage with a fabulous left-footed strike from Evan Ferguson’s through-ball.

Second-half substitute Welbeck capped a magnificent Brighton display with a superb finish past Alisson after flicking the ball over Joe Gomez.

Roberto de Zerbi’s team dominated the first half but failed to convert their pressure into goals, Trent Alexander-Arnold blocking March’s effort near the goal-line and the lively Mitoma poking wide from a tight angle.

Brighton thought they had won a penalty shortly before the break when March went to ground in the area under Alisson’s challenge, but referee Darren England overturned his initial decision to award a spot-kick after consulting with VAR.

It mattered little, however, as March netted his third and fourth goals of the campaign before Welbeck struck to lift Brighton up to seventh – one place and two points above their opponents.

At Goodison Park, James Ward-Prowse scored a stunning free-kick as Southampton came from behind to win and increase the pressure on Frank Lampard and Everton.

A season of frustration has seen the Toffees once again struggling at the wrong end of the table, and the discontent among the fans was clear with banners displayed in protest at the club’s owners.

Indeed, there was enough concern at the club for the safety of their board members that they were told to stay away from the ground.

The fans, though, were clearly behind their players, welcoming them to the ground with an incredible scene of blue flares and passionate chanting.

That support was rewarded just before half-time when, after a half low on quality from both sides, Everton took the lead when Amadou Onana headed home Demarai Gray’s superb cross.

But Southampton, who shocked Manchester City in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, turned it around in the second half thanks to Ward-Prowse.

He slotted in the equaliser after great footwork inside the box and, after Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin hit the crossbar, Ward-Prowse secured a huge three points for the Saints with a free-kick late on that left Jordan Pickford stranded.

The result means Southampton stay bottom of the table but are level with Everton on 15 points and are just one point from safety.

And Wolves climbed out of the Premier League bottom three with victory over fellow strugglers West Ham at Molineux.

Daniel Podence’s second-half strike rewarded a positive display from the hosts.

West Ham, however, looked toothless up front as they fell to a sixth defeat in seven league games.

Manager David Moyes faces increasing scrutiny after his side slipped into the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time this season after Brennan Johnson’s second-half double earned victory over East Midlands rivals Leicester.

The Wales international opened the scoring when he raced onto Morgan Gibbs-White’s through-ball and rounded Danny Ward before stroking home his fifth goal of the season.

The same duo combined for the second goal, with Johnson collecting Gibbs-White’s fine pass before blasting the ball into the far corner.

Leicester offered little as an attacking threat, with Harvey Barnes spurning their best effort in the first half when he skewed a first-time effort wide when unmarked inside the penalty area.

The win lifts Forest up to 13th in the table and five points clear of the bottom three, with Leicester just two points clear of the drop zone in 15th.

RESULTS

• Man Utd 2 – 1 Man City

• Brighton 3 – 0 Liverpool

• Everton 1 – 2 Southampton

• Nottm Forest 2 – 0 Leicester

• Wolves 1 – 0 West Ham

