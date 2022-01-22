Sports

EPL: Buendia header earns Villa win at Everton

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Emiliano Buendia scored the winner for Aston Villa as Duncan Ferguson’s second spell in interim charge of Everton began with defeat at Goodison Park.

Buendia sent a looping near-post header over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the far corner shortly before half-time, reports the BBC.

There were unsavoury scenes during the celebrations, with Matty Cash and former Toffees player Lucas Digne hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Everton offered more of a threat in the second half, with Ben Godfrey having a header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings and Yerry Mina twice going close with headers of his own, but Villa held on.

RESULT

• Everton 0 – 1 Aston Villa

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Ramos scores as Real Madrid move closer to title

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Sergio Ramos scored the only goal for a second consecutive game as Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao to go seven points clear at the top of La Liga. Ramos slammed home a penalty – just as he did on Thursday against Getafe – after Dani Garcia fouled Marcelo in a decision given by VAR.   […]
Sports

South West athletics aficionados unveil agenda for region

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The fortunes of athletics in the South-West zone of Nigeria is set for a change for the better following the new resolve by the athletics associations in the area to revive the sports.   The South West Athletics Association (SWAA) at the weekend held a series of meetings to finetune the blueprint it presently has […]
Sports

Lille resigned to losing Osimhen

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Lille seem to have lost hope of retaining the star striker Victor Osimhen for next season as big clubs in Europe circle around the Super Eagles star. Top European sides including English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are among clubs interested in signing Osimhen but face competition from Italian clubs led by Napoli, while talks […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica