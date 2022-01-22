EPL: Buendia header earns Villa win at Everton

Emiliano Buendia scored the winner for Aston Villa as Duncan Ferguson’s second spell in interim charge of Everton began with defeat at Goodison Park.
Buendia sent a looping near-post header over goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the far corner shortly before half-time, reports the BBC.
There were unsavoury scenes during the celebrations, with Matty Cash and former Toffees player Lucas Digne hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd.
Everton offered more of a threat in the second half, with Ben Godfrey having a header cleared off the line by Tyrone Mings and Yerry Mina twice going close with headers of his own, but Villa held on.
RESULT
• Everton 0 – 1 Aston Villa