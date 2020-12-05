Sports

EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor.
The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC.
Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a reshuffle midway through the first half.
They equalised just before the break through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Premier League’s leading scorer this season.
Both sides had chances to win it, only for goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope, the men vying for the England number one shirt, to shine in front of the watching Gareth Southgate.
Burnley stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Fulham, who play Manchester City at 15:00 GMT on Saturday. The Clarets will have a game in hand on the majority of the league by the end of the weekend.
Everton are seventh, four points behind leaders Tottenham, although the Toffees could slide into the bottom half depending on other results.

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Man Utd’s Shaw out for month with hamstring injury

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been ruled out for a month with a hamstring injury. The left-back, 25, was injured during Saturday’s 3-1 Premier League victory at Everton, reports the BBC. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had complained about his side playing at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, so soon after Wednesday’s Champions League fixture in Turkey against […]
Sports

Gattuso hails Osimhen’s debut goal for Napoli

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

It was mission accomplished for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, as he finally scored his first goal in the Serie A after helping Napoli to a 4-1 victory over Atalanta was however not only the former Lille star that heave a sigh of relief, Napoli coach, Gennaro Gattuso, was also over the moon with the […]
Sports

EPL: Leicester win at Leeds to move a point off top

Posted on Author Reporter

…Fulham beat winless Baggies to move out of bottom three Youri Tielemans struck twice as Leicester recorded an emphatic win at Leeds to move to within a point of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Jamie Vardy was involved in the Foxes’ first three goals – teeing up Harvey Barnes within two minutes for the opener after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: