EPL: Burnley, Everton battle to draw

Burnley and Everton shared the points in an entertaining Premier League arm-wrestle at Turf Moor.

The hosts made a lightning start, Robbie Brady’s strike from outside the box giving them the lead in the third minute, reports the BBC.

Everton were vulnerable, but improved after an injury to Fabian Delph forced them into a reshuffle midway through the first half.

They equalised just before the break through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the Premier League’s leading scorer this season.

Both sides had chances to win it, only for goalkeepers Jordan Pickford and Nick Pope, the men vying for the England number one shirt, to shine in front of the watching Gareth Southgate.

Burnley stay in the bottom three, a point behind 17th-placed Fulham, who play Manchester City at 15:00 GMT on Saturday. The Clarets will have a game in hand on the majority of the league by the end of the weekend.

Everton are seventh, four points behind leaders Tottenham, although the Toffees could slide into the bottom half depending on other results.

