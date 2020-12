EPL: Burnley stun 10-man Arsenal, Leicester sweep past Brighton

*Fulham take point from champions Liverpool, Palace deny Spurs

*Saints hammer Sheffield United 3-0

Granit Xhaka was sent off for violent conduct as a desperately poor Arsenal side were stunned at home by Premier League strugglers Burnley.

Gunners skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s wretched run of form continued as he failed to score at the right end – and headed an own goal at the other end.

Burnley’s winner came after Xhaka was dismissed on 58 minutes for grabbing the throat of Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood – the Swiss midfielder given a red card after referee David Coote reviewed the incident on the pitch-side monitor.

The Gunners had plenty of attempts at goal but most of them were dealt with comfortably by Nick Pope, a superb reflex save to keep out Alexandre Lacazette’s low strike aside.

Burnley’s victory lifts them out of the relegation zone, a point clear of Fulham, while Arsenal stay in a lowly 15th place.

And James Maddison scored twice as Leicester produced a relentless first-half display to beat Brighton and climb to third in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old struck twice before half-time, his second a sublime, curled finish into the top corner after he had slotted in from Jamie Vardy’s blocked shot.

Vardy, making a record-equalling 222nd Premier League appearance for the Foxes, scored his side’s second from James Justin’s low cross.

A breathless opening period had included great chances for both sides, as Mat Ryan denied Marc Albrighton inside the first five minutes and Kasper Schmeichel was equal to attempts by Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Danny Welbeck as Brighton threatened on the break.

With the points secured before the interval, Brendan Rodgers’ side comfortably saw out a much quieter second period to move one point behind Tottenham and Liverpool, after both were held to draws on Sunday.

Brighton remain 16th but are now just two points above the relegation places following Fulham’s draw against the champions.

Meanwhile, Liverpool missed out on the chance to go top of the Premier League and were somewhat fortunate to come away with a draw from a game in which they were second best for large periods to an impressive Fulham.

Mohamed Salah earned them their point, firing a low penalty under home goalkeeper Alphonse Areola after Aboubakar Kamara leapt in the wall and blocked a Georginio Wijnaldum free-kick with his arm.

Bobby Decordova-Reid had given Fulham the lead during a first half that the home side dominated and would have scored more but for returning Reds goalkeeper Alisson.

At Selhurst Park Jeffrey Schlupp scored a late Crystal Palace equaliser after a mistake by Hugo Lloris to deny leaders Tottenham victory before their top-of-the-table game at Liverpool on Wednesday.

Harry Kane put Spurs on course for a sixth win in seven league games with a shot from 30 yards which Vicente Guaita should have saved, reports the BBC.

Spaniard Guaita had kept Spurs at bay with three excellent saves to deny Tanguy Ndombele, Sergio Reguilon and Kane before being caught out by the England captain’s long-range swerving attempt.

But Palace, who hit the post through Eberechi Eze, deservedly equalised when Schlupp bundled in the equaliser after Lloris spilled Eze’s free-kick.

Earlier, Southampton moved into the Premier League’s top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.

Che Adams pounced in the box to poke in the opener, Stuart Armstrong scored a deflected second, and Nathan Redmond came off the bench to add a delightful third.

Saints climb as high as third, at least until Leicester play later on Sunday, and are two points behind leaders Tottenham, with second-placed Liverpool also still to play.

The season is only 12 games old, but Sheffield United’s situation is looking increasingly dire. They still have just one point and will be at least six points from safety regardless of Sunday’s other results.

No team in the Premier League era has had so few points at this stage of the season and gone on to avoid relegation.

RESULTS

Arsenal 0 – 1 Burnley

Leicester 3 – 0 Brighton

Fulham 1 – 1 Liverpool

Southampton 3 – 0 Sheffield United

Crystal Palace 1 – 1 Spurs

