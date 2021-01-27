Sports

EPL: Burnley win thriller with Villa as Tuchel's Chelsea draw

Chris Wood headed in a late winner as Burnley came from behind twice to grab an unlikely victory against Aston Villa in a thrilling match at Turf Moor.
Villa had been 2-1 ahead with 14 minutes remaining before Dwight McNeil’s low cross evaded everyone for an equaliser and the midfielder then crossed for Wood to score Burnley’s third, reports the BBC.
The visitors dominated the first half and had gone in front when Ollie Watkins flicked the ball into the net following Matt Targett’s low cross from the left.
After a number of fine saves by Clarets goalkeeper Nick Pope, the hosts levelled through Ben Mee’s header, only for Villa to regain the lead with Jack Grealish’s half-volley.
But Burnley, who had only scored five times in their previous eight home Premier League matches this season, found two more goals to ease their relegation concerns.
They remain 15th in the table, but are 10 points ahead of 18th-placed Fulham, who play away at fellow strugglers Brighton on Wednesday.
And Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea reign got off to a frustrating start as Wolves secured a point in a drab stalemate at Stamford Bridge.
Tuchel, appointed boss on Tuesday following the sacking of Frank Lampard, took his place in the dugout after conducting one training session with his new team.
But the German was given an indication of the huge challenge facing him as his new team struggled to carve out chances against a Wolves side short of confidence and without a top-flight win since 15 December.
Rui Patricio produced good saves to keep out Antonio Rudiger’s header and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s deflected attempt, while Chelsea’s 433 successful passes were the most by a Tuchel team in the first half of a top-flight game since May 2016.
Ben Chilwell sent a rare chance over the bar but Wolves, who hit the bar through Pedro Neto and gave a debut to striker Willian Jose, were good value for their point.
RESULTS
Burnley 3-2 Aston Villa
Chelsea 0 – 0 Wolves
Brighton 0-0 Fulham

