EPL: Cavani rescues point for Man Utd at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to score an equaliser for an out-of-sorts Manchester United and dash Newcastle’s hopes of a priceless second win of the Premier League season.

The Uruguayan was introduced after an error-strewn and at times shambolically poor first half from the visitors, during which they conspired to partly gift Allan Saint-Maximin the opening goal, reports the BBC.

Cavani immediately added greater threat to a blunt attack, side-footing one effort wide before finding the net at the third time of asking with a poked shot from inside the box.

It was cruel on Newcastle, who defended with determination and counter-attacked with intensity to produce their finest display of the campaign at a vociferous St James’ Park.

Had Saint-Maximin followed up his superb first-half run and finish with cleaner contact on a shot from point-blank range soon after the break, or Jacob Murphy’s late effort found net instead of post, the home side would likely have the victory they deserved.

David de Gea must also take some credit courtesy of a number of superb saves, none better than the one-handed tip over to deny Miguel Almiron’s follow-up drive following the Murphy shot.

The point is scant reward for the Magpies and leaves them 19th on 11 points, two from safety but having played more games than all their rivals – and four more than Burnley in 18th.

Cavani’s goal ensured that Ralf Rangnick did not suffer a first loss as interim Red Devils boss, but the point does not help them hugely in their quest for a top-four spot.

They have games in hand on those above them, but are seven points behind fourth-placed Arsenal.

To add to Newcastle’s sense of injustice they also lost influential forwards Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson to injury during the game.

Positives for Newcastle on another frustrating night

Newcastle played three times during Manchester United’s Covid-enforced 16-day sabbatical, losing each and conceding 11 goals in the process, albeit against some daunting opponents.

The doom-mongers will point to the continued poor results, the fact that the Magpies have now conceded a Premier League-record 80 league goals in this calendar year and the dropping of a league-high 19 points from winning positions this season as evidence of their fate.

But those with glasses still half full can now draw on a performance of grit and occasional guile that not only outstrips all others they have produced this season but belies their lowly spot in the table.

They did not defend like a side that has conceded 42 times this season, offering a disciplined structure that frustrated one of the most elite forward lines in the division, especially for the first hour.

In midfield they have the unlikely emergence of the box-to-box Joelinton, who won tackles, drove forward and played sensible, incisive passes all night.

Up top, Saint-Maximin and Wilson were a menace for the duration of their time on the pitch and will have every Newcastle fan crossing fingers that their injuries are not too serious.

Yes, it was another frustrating night for the division’s most high-profile strugglers, but also one from which they can draw much-needed optimism before a January transfer window in which they are sure to be busy.

Sloppy Man Utd rescued by Cavani

Manchester United remain unbeaten under Rangnick, but this is one of few positives they can take from an evening full of defensive lapses, sloppy passes, weak shots and surly body language.

With their games at Brentford and at home to Brighton before Christmas both postponed by Covid cases that also saw the club’s training ground closed for a time, this was their first game in more than two weeks – but rustiness can only account for so much.

It was Rafael Varane’s hesitancy in the first half that allowed Sean Longstaff to nick the ball off him in a dangerous area to set up the opening goal, but the returning French centre-back was not alone with such calamitous play.

His partner Harry Maguire was, at times, like a bull in a china shop, ushering in panic wherever he wandered, with those further forward failing to provide that first line of defence Rangnick demands.

They improved in the second half, with Cavani the catalyst for earning a point, but his poacher’s finish was the one landed punch on an evening of tame jabs and ill-judged, wild haymakers.

They have games in hand to try and close the gap to the Champions League places, but Rangnick has much still to do if he is to narrow the gulf in attacking efficiency between themselves and those above them.

RESULT

Newcastle 1 – 1 Man United

