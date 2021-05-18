EPL: Cavani scores stunner in Man Utd draw, Leeds sinks Saints

Edinson Cavani welcomed the return of fans back to the Premier League with a brilliant 40-yard lobbed goal, but Manchester United were unable to mark the occasion with a victory as relegated Fulham came back to draw at Old Trafford

Aside from a handful of games at a lucky few clubs in December, supporters have been absent from top-flight league football since 9 March 2020, reports the BBC.

No supporters have seen a goal at Old Trafford since Scott McTominay’s inspired second in United’s Manchester derby win over City the day before.

There were only 10,000 present to see Cavani’s inspired effort, but what a noise they made as the Uruguayan strode onto a long ball downfield from David de Gea, which VAR felt touched Bruno Fernandes on the way through, before lifting the ball over Alphonso Areola with a perfectly executed finish that floated into the net.

For a long time it looked like being the winner, until Joe Bryan was allowed to ghost in at the far post unchallenged to convert Bobby Decordova-Reid’s deep cross from the right.

And Patrick Bamford’s 16th Premier League goal of the season helped Leeds United defeat Southampton in front of 8,000 fans at St Mary’s Stadium.

Bamford, who had earlier missed a chance when he only had goalkeeper Alex McCarthy to beat, flicked the ball into the net following Rodrigo’s ball over the Saints defence.

Leeds added a second in injury time when they countered and Bamford’s strike was parried by McCarthy, with Tyler Roberts blasting in the rebound.

Southampton’s best chance came early on but Che Adams’ header was tipped over by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

The victory takes Leeds up above Arsenal and Everton into eighth and guarantees Marcelo Bielsa’s side a top-10 finish.

Southampton remain 14th in the Premier League with one game of the season remaining.

RESULTS

Man Utd 1 – 1 Fulham

Southampton 0 – 2 Leeds

Like this: Like Loading...