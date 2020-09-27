EPL: Chelsea Chelsea fightback denies Baggies; wins for Saints, Man Utd

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said they “need players” after Danny Ings’ early goal earned Southampton a first top-flight victory at Turf Moor for almost 50 years and ended the visitors’ losing start to the season.

Former Clarets forward Ings struck in the fifth minute, supplied by Che Adams’s cutback following an excellent through ball by Kyle Walker-Peters.

Injury-hit Burnley, without seven senior players, had claims for a penalty dismissed by referee Andre Marriner – and the video assistant referee – midway through the first half after striker Chris Wood went down under pressure from Jan Bednarek, reports the BBC.

Wood went close to an equaliser immediately after half-time but Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy was equal to his low header from Ashley Westwood’s cross.

McCarthy was again called upon to stop Charlie Taylor’s powerful first-time strike from the edge of the penalty area as the hosts – who remain without a point from two games – pressed for a leveller.

Southampton failed to register a shot on target following Ings’ early goal but held firm in response to conceding five at Tottenham last weekend as they sealed a first win at Burnley in the top flight since March 1971.

And Chelsea came from three goals down to secure a 3-3 draw against West Brom on Saturday at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies raced to a surprising three goal lead within the first thirty minutes with Carl Kanu Robinson scoring the first two goals before Bartley made it 3 – 0

With the Baggies taking the three-goal cushion into half time, many were confident they are on their way for their first win in the Premier League since gaining promotion back to the top flight.

However, the Blues fought back in the second half as Mason Mount reduced the deficit to 3-1 in the 55th minute.

Hudson-Odoi made it 3 – 2 in the 70th minute before Tammy Abraham completed the fightback in the 90th minute.

In the day’s early kick off, Odion Ighalo was missing in action as Manchester United struggled to a 3-2 away victory at Brighton.

Bruno Fernandes’ late penalty ensured that the Red Devils secured all the three points on offer after last weekend’s loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.

At Shellhurst Park, Everton continued their perfect start to the season as they grinded out a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Ebere Eze started the match for Palace while Alex Iwobi came in as a late substitute for Everton.

RESULTS

Brighton 2 – 3 Man Utd

Crystal Palace 1 – 2 Everton

West Brom 3 – 3 Chelsea

Burnley 0 – 1 Southampton

