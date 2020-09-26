Sports

EPL: Chelsea come from 3-0 to draw Baggies

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Tammy Abraham scored a stoppage-time equaliser to complete an incredible comeback and rescue a point for Chelsea at West Bromwich Albion after they had trailed 3-0 at half-time.

In a thrilling match, West Brom looked to be heading for their first win back in the Premier League after racing into a commanding lead inside the opening 30 minutes at The Hawthorns, reports the BBC.

A mistake by Marcos Alonso led to the hosts’ first, Matheus Pereira feeding Callum Robinson to produce a classy finish past Willy Caballero, who was starting in place of dropped £71m keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Thiago Silva, who was making his Premier League debut for Chelsea, was then too casual in possession, allowing Robinson to pounce and run at goal before doubling the lead with another impressive finish.

Remarkably, it was quickly 3-0 as Kyle Bartley was left unmarked to tap home inside the six-yard box after the visitors failed to deal with a corner.

But Frank Lampard’s side rallied after the break and Mason Mount reducing the deficit from 20 yards.

Substitute Callum Hudson-Odoi set up a tense finale with a stylish finish, before Abraham, making his first top-flight start of the season, tapped home the equaliser in the 93rd minute after Mount’s shot had been saved.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Babalade’s death a huge loss – Dare

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Youth and Sports Development Minister, Sunday Dare, has described the death of Former Super Eagles defender, Ajibade Babalade, as a huge loss to not just his family, but the entire Nigerian Football fraternity.   The Minister said he was shocked and saddened by the news of the demise of the former 3SC defender “I received […]
Sports

Rivers rejects NFF ’s league verdict, heads to CAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…queries Pinnick’s trip to Abia Rivers State Government, owners of Rivers United Football Club has rejected the outcome of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Committee’s report that endorsed the decision of League Management Company (LMC) to place Enyimba ahead of the club in the final standing of Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) table. This is […]
Sports

Liverpool open EPL title defence with Leeds tie

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Champions Liverpool will face Championship winners Leeds United in the standout opening weekend game of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Championship play-off winners Fulham will host Arsenal, while West Bromwich Albion, the third promoted side, are at home to Leicester City. The opening round of fixtures will take place on the weekend of 12 September. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: