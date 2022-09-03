EPL: Chelsea come from behind, Cherries fightback, Spurs win

*Everton, Liverpool; Newcastle, Palace in entertaining draws

Substitute Kai Havertz scored a late winner as Chelsea came from behind to beat West Ham, who had a 90th-minute equaliser ruled out from Maxwel Cornet.

The Hammers frustrated Chelsea in a first half that saw plenty of home possession but no shots on target for either side, and looked to have executed their gameplan to perfection when Michail Antonio scored from a rare attack after 62 minutes, reports the BBC.

The forward bundled in from close range after Blues goalkeeper Edouard Mendy failed to deal with a corner, but the visitors’ lead was wiped out 14 minutes later.

Chelsea, on the back of a record summer of spending and with £70m arrival Wesley Fofana making his debut, had struggled to break down David Moyes’ side before Ben Chilwell snuck in to level from a tight angle shortly after coming off the bench.

Cornet almost won it late on for the visitors, only to see his header come back off the post, and the Blues immediately went down the other end to score themselves through a clinical Havertz header.

There was still time for more drama as Cornet pounced, but only after a foul on Mendy that was given after the referee consulted the pitchside monitor.

And Bournemouth brilliantly recovered from 2-0 behind at half-time to claim a stunning Premier League victory against free-spending Nottingham Forest.

Jaidon Anthony was the match-winner for the visitors in the 87th minute, stroking in from Dominic Solanke’s pass after the striker had dispossessed Scott McKenna deep in his own half.

Having looked out of the contest at the break, the managerless Cherries, led by caretaker Gary O’Neil, have now claimed a draw and a win since the 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool and the subsequent sacking of Scott Parker.

Their afternoon didn’t start well when the home side took the lead through Cheikhou Kouyate, who rose highest to power in a header from Morgan Gibbs-White’s cross.

Brennan Johnson doubled the lead on the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after a long VAR check, with Lloyd Kelly penalised for handball.

But Bournemouth showed their powers of recovery in the second period through Philip Billing’s thumping long range strike and Solanke’s acrobatically effort, before Anthony sealed victory late on.

In London, Tottenham maintained their unbeaten start to the season as they beat Fulham with goals from Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Harry Kane.

A late strike from Fulham’s star man Alexander Mitrovic made for a nervy final 10 minutes as Marco Silva’s side suffered a second loss of the season.

Spurs threatened to score virtually every time they came forward and had ample opportunity to extend their lead further, firing off 23 shots, 10 of which were on target.

However, it was thanks to former Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno and a resolute Fulham defence that they were held to just two goals.

Hojbjerg’s slotted finish into the bottom corner after some nifty passing in Fulham’s box opened the scoring, before Kane headed home to double their lead after 75 minutes.

Fulham had been completely unable to get in the game for the majority of the 90 minutes with Mitrovic’s threat nullified until his 83rd minute goal – his sixth of the season.

Richarlison, making his first start for Spurs since joining from Everton in the summer, looked lively and had a goal chalked off for offside in the final minutes of the match.

At St James’ Park Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace after having a goal controversially ruled out by the video assistant referee.

The hosts were denied when it was eventually ruled that Joe Willock had fouled Vicente Guaita as Tyrick Mitchell put the ball into his own net.

But replays showed how Mitchell appeared to push Willock into the Palace goalkeeper, much to the disgust of the home crowd when the incident flashed up on a big screen.

Earlier, Newcastle were left further frustrated after record signing Alexander Isak fluffed an attempt to dink the ball over Guaita when clean through, while Miguel Almiron also hit the post with a deflected shot.

Willock should have earned the win late on when he shinned an effort from two yards out following another effort that drew a fine save from Guaita.

Palace – who, like Newcastle, have only won once this season – didn’t severely test home goalkeeper Nick Pope until a late improvement, when Odsonne Edouard’s close-range shot forced him to save.

However, the point will be welcome for Patrick Vieira’s side, who earned their third draw of the season.

Newcastle are now winless in five games for the first time under manager Eddie Howe.

And in the first game of the day at Goodison Park, Everton and Liverpool fought out an eventful Merseyside derby draw.

In a game that swung from end to end, Tom Davies hit the woodwork for Everton while Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz suffered a similar fate for Liverpool.

Everton keeper Jordan Pickford turned Nunez’s shot on to the bar brilliantly and also denied Liverpool substitute Roberto Firmino on three separate occasions while Mohamed Salah hit the post again in the final seconds.

Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady thought he had broken the deadlock against his former club when he turned in debutant Neal Maupay’s shot but the goal was disallowed after a lengthy VAR intervention.

RESULTS

• Everton 0 – 0 Liverpool

• Brentford 5 – 2 Leeds

• Chelsea 2 – 1 West Ham

• Newcastle 0 – 0 Crystal Palace

• Nottm Forest 2 – 3 Bournemouth

• Tottenham 2 – 1 Fulham

• Wolves 1 – 0 Southampton

