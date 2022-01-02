Sports

EPL: Chelsea fight back in thrilling Liverpool draw

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

Chelsea came from two goals down to claim a point against Covid-hit Liverpool in a breathless Premier League classic at Stamford Bridge that did little for either side’s hopes of chasing down leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool stormed into a two-goal lead as Sadio Mane, perhaps fortunate to escape with only a booking for an elbow on Cesar Azpilicueta in the opening 10 seconds, capitalised on Trevoh Chalobah’s error to round Edouard Mendy before Mohamed Salah coolly tucked home his 16th Premier League goal of the season, reports the BBC.

Chelsea made light of Thomas Tuchel’s decision to drop striker Romelu Lukaku for comments made in the Italian media as Mateo Kovacic volleyed in off the post from 20 yards and Christian Pulisic, who had fluffed a golden chance early on, lashed N’Golo Kante’s pass beyond Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Reds, without manager Jurgen Klopp, keeper Alisson, defender Joel Matip and forward Roberto Firmino because of Covid isolation, had the better second-half chances to win it but Mendy foiled Salah’s 35-yard chip and a Mane strike, while Kelleher saved superbly from Pulisic.

The draw keeps Chelsea second in the table, 10 points adrift of City, while Liverpool are a point further back in third but with a game in hand on both of the sides above them.

RESULT

Chelsea 2 – 2 Liverpool

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Michael Carrick leaves Man Utd

Posted on Author Reporter

JUST IN: Michael Carrick leaves Man Utd Michael Carrick has decided to step down as First Team Coach and leave the club following the conclusion of his spell as caretaker Manager. The former midfielder had just guided the Red Devils to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal in his third game since becoming interim coach following […]
Sports

Abayomi, Osewa win as Topshot UTR gathers momentum

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Philip Abayomi and Micheal Osewa on Thursday won in some of the early matches decided at the ongoing Topshot Universal Tennis Rating tournament taking place in Lagos. Abayomi defeated Ayoola Micheal 7/5, 6/4 in a keenly contested match in the boys category of the competition. Osewa also defeated Gabriel Inyang 6/0, 6/3 to move into […]
Sports

Two more games off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Premier League on Thursday postponed two more matches due to the worsening coronavirus pandemic but said it intended to “continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible” as calls for a circuit break intensified. Manchester United’s weekend game against Brighton was called off shortly after Leicester’s scheduled match against Tottenham on Thursday was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica