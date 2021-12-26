EPL: Chelsea go third with Villa victory

Jorginho scored two penalties as Chelsea fought back from a goal down to beat Aston Villa and move level on points with second-placed Liverpool.

Villa had taken a fortunate lead in the 28th minute when Matt Targett’s whipped cross from the left was met by Chelsea defender Reece James and his glancing header diverted the ball past Edouard Mendy and into the net for an own goal, reports the BBC.

But Chelsea were level six minutes later with Jorginho converting a penalty after Callum Hudson-Odoi had been brought down by Matty Cash’s clumsy challenge in the 18-yard box.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku, who had missed three matches because of Covid-19, came on at the start of the second half and scored within 11 minutes, heading in from Hudson-Odoi’s cross.

Lukaku helped create Chelsea’s third as he won an injury-time penalty, which Jorginho converted for his second goal of the game.

The victory gives Chelsea their first win in three Premier League matches to leave them third, behind Liverpool on goal difference and six points adrift of leaders Manchester City.

RESULT

Aston Villa 1 – 3 Chelsea

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...