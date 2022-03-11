Sports

EPL: Chelsea ignore Abramovich sanctions to beat Norwich, Leeds crash again

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Chelsea showed they can cope amid the Roman Abramovich turmoil as they won 3-1 against Norwich just hours after their Russian owner was sanctioned by the British Government, while Leeds plunged deeper into relegation trouble on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrived at Carrow Road rocked by the revelation that Abramovich is one of seven oligarchs hit by sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

All seven are described as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle, with Abramovich’s UK assets frozen and tough restrictions placed on Chelsea, who are currently unable to sign new players, renew contracts or sell match tickets.

Abramovich had already announced he was willing to sell Chelsea, who won 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign.

But if Chelsea’s future is clouded in uncertainty, they remain a formidable force on the pitch and goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz lifted the mood on the 117th anniversary of the club’s formation.

Third placed Chelsea have won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and sit nine points clear of fifth placed Manchester United in the race to qualify for the Champions League via a top four finish.

Asked about the sanctions before kick-off, Tuchel had insisted he wouldn’t let the situation affect his team.

“Actually, I’m not sure I am concerned but I am aware of it. It changes almost every day,” he said.

“It is a big change from yesterday to today. At the moment it seems on the football side it is almost protected.

“I’m still happy to be here and still happy to be manager of a strong team.”

Chelsea’s main shirt sponsor, mobile phone company Three, had responded to the sanctions by temporarily suspending their deal and asking for their logo to be removed from the team’s shirts.

But Chelsea took to the pitch still wearing their blue home kit featuring the Three branding.

Abramovich turmoil

Despite the damage caused by their owner’s alleged links to Putin, Chelsea’s travelling fans were quick to salute Abramovich as they loudly chanted his name before the Blues took a third minute lead.

Mount’s corner reached Chalobah and the defender headed into the bottom corner.

Chelsea could not have hand-picked a better opponent than bottom of the table Norwich to prove they can still function regardless of the sanctions.

In the 14th minute, Havertz teed up Mount in the Norwich area and the midfielder smashed a superb strike into the top corner.

Norwich’s Teemu Pukki scored a 69th minute penalty after Chalobah blocked Pierre Lees-Melou’s cross with his arm, but Havertz bagged Chelsea’s third with a side-foot finish in stoppage-time.

Leeds remain in severe danger of relegation after a 3-0 defeat against Aston Villa at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch’s maiden home game in charge was another letdown after defeat at Leicester last weekend in his first game since replacing Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds have lost six successive league games and lie only two points above the relegation zone, having played two more matches than third bottom Burnley.

Villa went ahead in the 22nd minute as Philippe Coutinho scored his fourth goal since joining on loan from Barcelona.

Matty Cash struck in the 65th minute and Calum Chambers wrapped up the points eight minutes later.

Newcastle moved another step closer to survival with a 2-1 win at Southampton that extended their unbeaten league run to nine games.

Southampton went in front through Stuart Armstrong in the 25th minute.

New Zealand striker Chris Wood headed Newcastle’s equaliser in the 32nd minute with his first goal since signing from Burnley in January.

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes marked his first start since his move from Lyon with a sumptuous back-heeled finish in the 52nd minute, lifting Eddie Howe’s side eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Wolves crushed second bottom Watford 4-0 with goals from Raul Jimenez, Daniel Podence and Ruben Neves, as well as a Cucho Hernandez own goal.

Bruno Lage’s side ended a run of three successive defeats to leave Watford three points from safety after a fifth loss in their last seven matches.

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

2021 AFCON ticket in our hands, says Rohr

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr has said his side will not bungle their chances of claiming the ticket to the 2021 African Cup of Nations despite recent hiccups in the qualifying series.   The team raced to an early lead in Group L of the qualifiers following two wins over Benin Republic and Lesotho. However, […]
Sports

Shaibu shows skill as Edo defeats Borno 4-2

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

•Challenges youths to combine education with sport   The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the ongoing National Sports Festival, the deputy governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shaibu, exhibited his sporting skills as part of the Team Edo football team that defeated Borno State in their last group game at the ongoing festival. […]
Sports

Man United could be without Paul Pogba for up to 12 weeks

Posted on Author Reporter

  • Midfielder injured thigh on international duty with France • ‘Stalwart’ Harry Maguire backed by Ole Gunnar Solskjær Paul Pogba could be out until February because of the thigh injury sustained with France, leaving Manchester United to try to arrest their slide without their record signing. The midfielder is beginning his recuperation in Dubai and Ole […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica