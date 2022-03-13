EPL: Chelsea, Leeds win; Everton, Saints lose

Chelsea snatched a dramatic winner against Newcastle in the first game at Stamford Bridge since Blues’ Russian owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government.

The game looked to be heading towards a goalless draw before Kai Havertz expertly controlled a ball forward and fired into the net in the 88th minute.

It was a tough goal to concede for Newcastle who had wanted Havertz to be sent off in the first half for catching Dan Burn in the face with an elbow when jumping, but the German only received a booking, reports the BBC.

Before the goal, both sides had struggled to create clear-cut chances, with Chelsea taking 75 minutes to produce an effort on target.

Newcastle’s Miguel Almiron had earlier forced a fine save from home goalkeeper Edouard Mendy with a well-struck 25-yard volley and Burn headed just wide.

Just as had happened in Chelsea’s 3-1 away win over Norwich on Thursday, a small section of fans chanted Abramovich’s name, for a brief period in the second half.

Abramovich has been sanctioned as a part of the government’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, meaning his assets, including Chelsea Football Club, have been frozen.

At Elland Road, Leeds landed a first victory under manager Jesse Marsch in stunning fashion as Joe Gelhardt struck in injury time to beat relegation rivals Norwich and send Elland Road into raptures.

And Everton slipped further into danger as Wolves inflicted a fourth successive Premier League defeat on Frank Lampard’s side with a hard-fought win at Goodison Park.

Conor Coady scored the only goal as other results on Sunday mean the Toffees sit above the bottom three only on goal difference, though they have games in hand on the teams around them.

After a scrappy first half, Wolves responded quickly and captain Coady headed past Jordan Pickford from Ruben Neves’ delivery in the 49th minute.

Everton rarely threatened after going behind and their afternoon went from bad to worse as Jonjoe Kenny received two yellow cards in three minutes, forcing the hosts to play the final 13 minutes with 10 men.

Victory for Wolves takes them above Tottenham into seventh while Everton remain 17th, though wins for Watford and Leeds only increased their growing relegation fears.

At St Mary’s Cucho Hernandez scored twice as Watford boosted their hopes of securing Premier League survival with victory over Southampton.

Hernandez produced a fine finish from a tight angle to punish Mohammed Salisu’s poor attempted back-pass, knocking the ball past exposed keeper Fraser Forster to slot in after 14 minutes.

The 22-year-old Colombian’s second was even more impressive, as he volleyed in from Juraj Kucka’s cross at the far post to put Roy Hodgson’s side in control.

But after Kucka was denied by Forster at close range, Mohamed Elyounoussi struck at the back post after Che Adams headed on James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick to hand the hosts a lifeline before half-time.

Another Ward-Prowse free-kick and a fine save by Hornets keeper Ben Foster from Adams’ header in the closing stages proved a stifled home side’s only chances of note in the second half.

In a tense finale, a video assistant referee check took place for handball against Watford’s Christian Kabasele, but no penalty was awarded as the visitors held on for a huge three points.

Although Watford remain in the bottom three despite their victory, the Hornets moved up one place to 18th and are now level on points with Everton, who lost 1-0 at home to Wolves.

And West Ham survived a late Aston Villa fight back to lift all three points in a 2-1 victory.

RESULTS

Chelsea 1 – 0 Newcastle

Everton 0 – 1 Wolves

Leeds 2 – 1 Norwich

Southampton 1 – 2 Watford

West Ham 2 – 1 Aston Villa

