EPL: Chelsea squeeze past Barnsley to set up Sheff Utd tie

Chelsea’s winning run under Thomas Tuchel continued with a narrow victory over Barnsley to set up an FA Cup quarter-final with Sheffield United.

Championship side Barnsley were the better team in the first half with Kepa Arrizabalaga blocking Callum Brittain’s attempt at point-blank range.

Chelsea, who made 10 changes, got the breakthrough when Tammy Abraham tapped home after Reece James’ pass.

Abraham looked offside when he scored but VAR was not in use at Oakwell.

The video assistant referee system is only in operation at Premier League grounds in the FA Cup.

Chelsea are now unbeaten in five games since Tuchel took charge in January and will entertain Sheffield United in the sixth round.

And Southampton reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a routine victory over Wolves at Molineux.

A Danny Ings goal from close range and Stuart Armstrong’s neat late finish secured a win that ended a run of four consecutive defeats, reports Reuters.

While both managers made significant changes to their sides from the weekend, Saints coped better and showed greater fluency to deserve to progress.

The quarter-finals will be played on the weekend of March 20 and 21.

RESULTS

Wolves 0 – 2 Southampton

Barnsley 0 – 1 Chelsea

