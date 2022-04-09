Sports

EPL: Chelsea thrash Saints 6-0; wins for Brighton, Leeds

…as Everton beat Man Utd to boost survival hopes

 

Chelsea put a terrible week behind them to return to winning ways in devastating style with a six-goal demolition of Southampton.

Having been beaten 4-1 at home to Brentford in the Premier League and then suffering a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid, Chelsea bounced back in a manner which will give Thomas Tuchel encouragement his side can salvage their Champions League tie in Spain next week.

Tuchel said before kick-off that “things are upside down” after two damaging results but his players responded by hitting the woodwork three times and scoring four in an astonishing first half at St Mary’s Stadium.

Timo Werner hit the post and then headed against the bar inside the opening seven minutes before Marcos Alonso fired the visitors ahead after Mason Mount’s assist.

England midfielder Mount’s clean finish from outside the box doubled the lead and then Werner was thwarted by Fraser Forster’s fine save as Southampton unravelled in front of their own fans.

Werner was soon celebrating his first Premier League goal for six months after bursting through and finishing before Kai Havertz made it 4-0 with a tap-in after Germany team-mate Werner hit the woodwork for a third time.

Southampton were blown away and it required a fine one-handed stop by Forster to prevent an own goal by Mohammed Salisu before half-time.

However, the Saints did concede a fifth in the 49th minute, Werner tapping home his second after N’Golo Kante had been thwarted.

Mount made it six from close range on an embarrassing afternoon for Ralph Hasenhuttl and his Southampton players.

In London, Arsenal handed the initiative in the race for Champions League qualification to rivals Tottenham as Brighton ended their own dire run of form with a deserved win at Emirates Stadium.

The Seagulls – seven games without a victory before kick-off – frustrated the home side with their organisation and efficient forward play in a game where Arsenal failed to look threatening until they mustered a desperate late push.

Leandro Trossard’s curling first-half finish – after a fine assist by the impressive Enock Mwepu – gave Graham Potter’s side something to build on.

And after Gabriel Martinelli appeared to have headed Arsenal level moments before the break – only for a four-minute VAR check to rule him offside – Brighton remained solid before doubling their lead with a superb Mwepu finish.

The Zambia midfielder side-footed home with power from the edge of the box to cap a rounded individual display and produce a look of disbelief on the face of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Arteta’s side rallied late on with Martin Odegaard firing home from range via a deflection but they stay fifth – level on points with fourth-placed Tottenham with eight games to play – while Potter’s Brighton move up to 11th after just a fourth win in 26 league games.

And Leeds took a huge step towards Premier League safety with victory at fellow strugglers Watford, whose own survival hopes were dealt another blow at Vicarage Road.

Raphinha’s fierce left-footed strike from the edge of the area gave the visitors the lead after the Hornets had twice gone close through Imran Louza and Cucho Hernandez.

Ismaila Sarr squandered a golden opportunity to fire Watford level in the second half, before Rodrigo capitalised on a dreadful mix-up between Hassane Kamara and Samir to double the visitors’ advantage.

Leeds compounded Watford’s misery when Jack Harrison beat Ben Foster with a powerful shot into the far corner to complete the scoring.

The result leaves Watford six points from safety, while Leeds are now nine points above the drop zone – although they have played three games more than 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to bottom club Norwich on Sunday.

Earlier in the first game of the day, Everton claimed a vital win in their battle to stay in the Premier League as Anthony Gordon’s deflected strike beat Manchester United at Goodison Park.

Gordon’s 20-yard shot flew in off Harry Maguire to deal a big blow to United’s Champions League qualification hopes, reports the BBC.

United created little, although Jordan Pickford twice denied Marcus Rashford early and Cristiano Ronaldo late on.

Everton, in 17th, move four points above Burnley, while United stay four points off the top four in seventh.

RESULTS

Everton 1 – 0 Man Utd

Arsenal 1 – 2 Brighton

Southampton 0 – 6 Chelsea

Watford 0 – 3 Leeds

 

