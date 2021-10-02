EPL: Chelsea top after late goals; Leeds, Wolves win

*Norwich claim first point as Everton hold Man United

Chelsea scored two late goals as Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from consecutive defeats to beat Southampton and move top of the Premier League.

Timo Werner and Ben Chilwell struck in the final six minutes after Saints had been reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of captain James Ward-Prowse for a poor challenge on Jorginho.

Academy product Trevoh Chalobah put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, swooping at the back post to head in his second of the season after Ruben Loftus-Cheek flicked on Chilwell’s corner.

A dominant Chelsea had the ball in the net on two further occasions in the first half, however Romelu Lukaku was flagged offside and Werner’s header was ruled out following a foul by Cesar Azpilicueta on Kyle Walker-Peters in the build-up.

The hosts were punished for not extending their advantage when former Chelsea player Tino Livramento was tripped by Chilwell in the box and Ward-Prowse fired in the resulting penalty.

However, the visitors could not hold out for a point following the loss of their skipper, whose yellow card was upgraded to a straight red after referee Martin Atkinson viewed the pitchside monitor.

At Elland Road, Leeds picked up their first victory in the Premier League this season as defender Diego Llorente returned from injury to score the winner over Watford.

Llorente, who picked up a hamstring injury in the defeat by Liverpool, instinctively poked it in from close range after a corner delivery bounced off Watford’s Juraj Kucka at the back post.

It capped off a dominant first-half display from Leeds but failure to take their chances made for a nervy ending.

And Hwang Hee-chan scored twice to inspire Wolves to their first home win of the season against beleaguered Newcastle, who remain without a victory this term.

The game sparked into life after 20 minutes, when Hwang latched on to Raul Jimenez’s through ball before finishing coolly beyond the onrushing Karl Darlow.

Jeff Hendrick fired Newcastle level with a long-range drive into the bottom corner – moments after Francisco Trincao had rattled the crossbar for Wolves at the other end.

At Turf Moor, Burnley and Norwich’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season goes on after the two sides played out a goalless draw at Turf Moor.

The 43 previous meetings between these two sides had never ended goalless and this one should not have done either after both sides had good opportunities to snatch a goal in a lively encounter.

In the first game of the day, Andros Townsend’s second-half equaliser earned Everton a deserved point against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Rafael Benitez’s men were unlucky to fall behind just before the break as Anthony Martial scored for the first time since February, reports the BBC.

But Demarai Gray escaped the attentions of Fred and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as Everton countered from a United corner, setting up the attack which ended with Townsend driving a low shot into the corner from Abdoulaye Doucoure’s lay-off.

Townsend celebrated in Ronaldo-esque manner. It was more than the man himself managed. Left on the bench after his injury-time winner against Villarreal on Wednesday, Cristiano Ronaldo came on in the 57th minute but had minimal impact either before or after the equaliser.

Everton thought they had a winner four minutes from time but VAR intervened to rule Yerry Mina’s tap-in out for offside.

The result completes a decidedly unimpressive run of home results for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, who lost against Aston Villa seven days ago after being dumped out of the EFL Cup by West Ham.

RESULTS

Man Utd 1 – 1 Everton

Burnley 0 – 0 Norwich

Chelsea 3 – 1 Southampton

Leeds 1 – 0 Watford

Wolves 2 – 1 Newcastle

