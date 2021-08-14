EPL: Chelsea underline title credentials, Watford begin with victory over Aston Villa

…Fernandes hat-trick helps Man Utd thump Leeds; wins for Leicester, Everton

Chelsea showed their Premier League title credentials with a thoroughly comfortable win over Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The highlight in front of a noisy, near-full Stamford Bridge was when academy product Trevoh Chalobah smashed home their third from 25 yards on his Premier League debut.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel said before the game he was surprised his side – who are European champions and won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday – were considered among the favourites to win the title.

But they were excellent in their league opener as Vieira’s first game as a manager in England resulted in a limp performance.

Marcos Alonso whipped in Chelsea’s opener with a free-kick from about 22 yards.

Christian Pulisic then blasted in a second via the underside of the bar after Vicente Guaita spilled Mason Mount’s cross.

And Chalobah, who joined Chelsea’s youth set-up 14 years ago, drove home from distance to seal the win.

Palace improved slightly after the break, but Jordan Ayew’s header was their only effort on target.

At Goodison Park, Rafael Benitez got off to the perfect start as Everton manager as his team came from behind to beat Southampton in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

As Goodison welcomed back fans for the first time since March 1, 2020, the former Liverpool manager received a warm reception before kick-off which led to a positive start.

But the fervent atmosphere soon turned when Michael Keane gifted an opener for Saints debutant Adam Armstrong, who joined from Blackburn earlier this week and latched on to Che Adams’ ball to curl into the top corner.

Everton struggled for the rest of the first half, but Benitez’s decision to put Richarlison up front paid off immediately after the break after he poked home following debutant Andros Townsend’s header.

Benitez’s side then sent their fans delirious with two goals in the space of five minutes.

And Jamie Vardy picked up where he left off at the end of last season as his superb header for Leicester City meant Bruno Lage’s Wolves tenure began with a defeat.

The Foxes’ number nine was the most lively player on the pitch and struck just before half-time courtesy of a timely run and clinical angled header from Ricardo Pereira’s right-wing cross.

The 34-year-old, who netted 17 times last season including two on the final day against Tottenham, had earlier seen a finish from a tight angle ruled out for offside.

Wolves, beginning life under Nuno Espirito Santo’s successor Lage, missed a golden chance before Vardy’s header but, having run clear of the defence Adama Traore side-footed tamely wide.

In the first game of the day, Bruno Fernandes scored an opening-day hat-trick as Manchester United swept Leeds aside with a devastating second-half display.

The Portugal midfielder opened the scoring on the half-hour mark at a packed Old Trafford, but Luke Ayling’s thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half, reports the BBC.

Mason Greenwood restored the hosts’ lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later, before Fernandes’ low shot was ruled to have crossed the line by referee Paul Tierney after a check of goalline technology.

The 26-year-old quickly completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish from Victor Lindelof’s pass, before Fred added United’s fourth goal in 14 minutes from Paul Pogba’s cross – the Frenchman’s fourth assist of the afternoon.

It was Fernandes’ first hat-trick since he moved to Old Trafford in January 2020 and only the second by a Red Devils player since Robin van Persie’s title-winning effort against Aston Villa in 2013.

But the game was also a personal triumph for Pogba.

The France midfielder’s future has been the subject of intense debate as he enters the final year of his contract.

But his four assists included a sublime pass for Greenwood’s goal, and he left the field to a standing ovation 15 minutes from time as £74m new-boy Jadon Sancho was introduced for his debut.

RESULTS

Man Utd 5 – 1 Leeds

Burnley 1 – 2 Brighton

Chelsea 3 – 0 Crystal Palace

Everton 3 – 1 Southampton

Leicester 1 – 0 Wolves

Watford 3 – 2 Aston Villa

Like this: Like Loading...