EPL: Chelsea underline title credentials, Watford begin with victory

Chelsea showed their Premier League title credentials with a thoroughly comfortable win over Patrick Vieira’s Crystal Palace.

The highlight in front of a noisy, near-full Stamford Bridge was when academy product Trevoh Chalobah smashed home their third from 25 yards on his Premier League debut.

Blues boss, Thomas Tuchel said before the game he was surprised his side – who are European champions and won the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday – were considered among the favourites to win the title.

But they were excellent in their league opener as Vieira’s first game as a manager in England resulted in a limp performance.

Marcos Alonso whipped in Chelsea’s opener with a free-kick from about 22 yards. Christian Pulisic then blasted in a second via the underside of the bar after Vicente Guaita spilled Mason Mount’s cross.

And Chalobah, who joined Chelsea’s youth set-up 14 years ago, drove home from distance to seal the win. At Goodison Park, Rafael Benitez got off to the perfect start as Ever ton manager as his team came from behind to beat Southampton in front of an ecstatic home crowd.

And Jamie Vardy picked up where he left off at the end of last season as his superb header for Leicester City meant Bruno Lage’s Wolves tenure began with a defeat.

The 34-year-old, who netted 17 times last season including two on the final day against Tottenham, had earlier seen a finish from a tight angle ruled out for offside.

In the first game of the day, Bruno Fernandes scored an opening- day hat-trick as Manchester United swept Leeds aside with a devastating second-half display.

The Portugal midfielder opened the scoring on the half-hour mark at a packed Old Trafford, but Luke Ayling’s thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half, reports the BBC.

Mason Greenwood restored the hosts’ lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later, before Fernandes’ low shot was ruled to have crossed the line by referee Paul Tierney after a check of goal line technology.

The 26-year-old quickly completed his hat-trick with a thumping finish from Victor Lindelof’s pass, before Fred added United’s fourth goal in 14 minutes from Paul Pogba’s cross – the Frenchman’s fourth assist of the afternoon

