EPL: Clinical Aston Villa thrash abject Fulham

Aston Villa cruised to a comfortable Premier League win as they took advantage of another horrific defensive performance by Fulham.
Villa are now unbeaten in eight games, including six wins, stretching back to last season, reports the BBC.
Jack Grealish put them ahead with a shot on the bounce after John McGinn’s clipped ball over the top caught Fulham out.
Conor Hourihane doubled their lead when McGinn laid the ball into his path.
And Tyrone Mings wrapped the game up early in the second half when he snuck in behind a high Cottagers line to stab home Hourihane’s free-kick – Villa’s third shot on target of the game.
That means Fulham have conceded 10 goals in their opening three games, which would have been a joint record in Premier League history – if West Brom had not conceded 11 this season.
Fulham had a Bobby Decordova-Reid goal disallowed after a video assistant referee review for a foul, but that was one of their few clear chances at goal.
RESULT
Fulham 0 – 3 Aston Villa

