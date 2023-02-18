Sports

EPL: Clinical Liverpool punish 10-man Newcastle

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Liverpool’s pursuit of a top-four Premier League finish gathered further momentum at the expense of Newcastle United’s similar ambitions with a crucial win at St James’ Park.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, who secured their first league win of 2023 in the Merseyside derby against Everton on Monday, took control with two early goals from Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo, reports the BBC.

Newcastle’s miserable night worsened with a first-half red card for goalkeeper Nick Pope, ruling him out of next Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley.

Nunez powered home the opener from Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pass after 10 minutes, then Gakpo scored for the second successive match seven minutes later, pouncing on Mohamed Salah’s piece of creation to beat Pope.

The Newcastle keeper then left referee Anthony Taylor with no option but to send him off after 22 minutes when he misjudged a dash from goal in an attempt to challenge Salah. He slipped and had to handle to stop Liverpool’s Egypt forward from racing clear.

Ironically, Pope’s replacement Martin Dubravka is cup-tied for Wembley having played for Manchester United in an earlier round, leaving former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius as the most likely contender to face Erik ten Hag’s side.

Newcastle were unable to overcome the handicap as they went down to only their second league defeat this season, the first also coming against Liverpool at Anfield in August.

It capped a disappointing build-up to Newcastle’s first Wembley final since the FA Cup in 1999, but they still showed plenty of spirit despite their numerical disadvantage, Liverpool keeper Alisson turning Allan Saint-Maximin’s shot on to the bar, while Dan Burn also rattled the woodwork with a header. The Brazilian also saved well from Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson.

Klopp will have left Tyneside highly satisfied after desperate away defeats at Brentford, Brighton and Wolverhampton Wanderers as Liverpool now stand only six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle with a game in hand.

Liverpool increase pressure

Liverpool showed signs of recovering their old menace in the comfortable 2-0 win against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

The trick was to follow that up against what has been a formidable Newcastle side this season given the inconsistency that has dogged the Reds’ campaign.

This is why Klopp will be elated with the outcome, not simply because it means Newcastle will feel the threat of Liverpool moving closer to the top-four place the Toon Army also have their eyes on.

This was far from the perfect Liverpool performance, relying too heavily on the outstanding Alisson as their defence was opened up too often for Klopp’s liking before Tuesday’s last-16 Champions League meeting with holders Real Madrid at Anfield.

There was, however, so much to be positive about as Nunez turned his good work into a goal with a thumping finish and the improving Gakpo was on the mark again, although Liverpool might be disappointed they did not add to their goal tally.

Diogo Jota also delivered a dangerous cameo as he moves close to full fitness after a long injury absence, while fit-again Virgil van Dijk came comfortably through his first 90 minutes since sustaining a hamstring injury.

This has been a very good week for Liverpool after so many disappointments this season, with successive victories providing the perfect tonic before the meeting with the side that beat them in last season’s Champions League final.

RESULT

• Newcastle 0 – 2 Liverpool

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Serie A: Juve’s Chiellini tests positive for Covid-19 before Napoli game

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus suffered a blow ahead of next week’s Serie A game at home to Napoli after captain Giorgio Chiellini tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Italy defender Chiellini, who has played 11 games in all competitions for Juventus this season, said on Twitter last month that he had received his third dose of the […]
Sports

EPL: United keep Champions League hopes alive with Palace win, Saints draw with Brighton

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Everton score late to deny Villa three points Manchester United maintained their relentless pursuit of a place in the Premier League’s top four with a hard-fought win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were under pressure after Leicester City’s earlier victory over Sheffield United and responded with a victory that […]
Sports

Serie A: Napoli relaunch charge towards history with tough Inter test

Posted on Author Reporter

    Napoli recommence their bid for a first Italian title in over three decades when they face rivals Inter Milan on Wednesday as Serie A gets back underway with one of the league’s most hotly-anticipated fixtures. Luciano Spalletti’s side have already won once this season at the San Siro, claiming the points in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica