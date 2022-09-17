Sports

EPL: Conte backs ‘angry’ Son to end Spurs goal drought

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has backed “angry” Son Heung-min to end his goal drought despite admitting the South Korea star has lost confidence.

Son has gone eight games without a goal since the start of this season after another disappointing performance in Tottenham’s 2-0 Champions League loss at Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old’s barren run is a stark contrast to last season, when he finished as the Premier League’s joint top-scorer alongside Mohamed Salah.

Conte must decide whether to keep faith with Son for Saturday’s Premier League clash with struggling Leicester, who could represent ideal opponents for the forward to finally get back on track.

“I think Sonny, for sure, is not happy because he’s not scoring. It’s normal and I like that he’s a bit angry with this situation because it means that he wants to try to change it, also because we need him,” Conte told reporters on Friday.

“We are talking about Sonny and he’s a really important player for us. At the same time, it can happen, especially when you play massive games, you can be a bit tired mentally, also your body, so it can happen.

“But I repeat Sonny for me would be never, never a problem. We are talking about one of the best two players that we have in our team.

“For sure it can happen that in some games he can’t play from the start, like Harry (Kane) also. But only to protect him, to give the possibility to rest, to take care of his energy and to bring us to win.

“We are talking about players that during the game, they are decisive and we need to have these players always to be at the top.”

Dejan Kulusevski is pushing for a place in Tottenham’s attack but Son hasn’t been left on the bench for his club when fully fit since a 2020 trip to Bournemouth.

Since then the South Korean has played almost every minute when available for Tottenham and hit the 20-goal mark in each of the last two campaigns.

Conte expects Son to eventually rediscover that kind of prolific form.

“When you score a lot of goals, the following season is more difficult because you are not an underdog, but are starting like you are the first top scorer up there with Mohamed Salah,” Conte said.

“But when you don’t (score), for sure the confidence goes a bit down. At the same time, I think a strong player copes with this situation, faces this situation and overcomes this situation.

“And again I repeat – Sonny has a lot of credit with me, with his teammates, with the fans and with the whole environment. For this reason, Sonny for me will never be a problem.”

*Courtesy: AFP

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Martial on target again as United down Palace

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United’s forward Anthony Martial scored his third goal of the pre-season as they eased past Crystal Palace 3-1 in a friendly on Tuesday. The win in front of a heaving crowd of 76,499 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground continued new manager Erik ten Hag’s bright start following a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory […]
Sports

NTF president lauds sponsor as VEMP Tennis Tourney enters Day 6

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

The president of the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NFF), Ifedayo Akindoju, has commended the sponsor of this year’s VEMP National Open Tennis Championship, VEMP Limited, for their great contributions towards the development of Tennis in the country adding that the tournament shall be guided by the rules established by the International Tennis Federation and the Code […]
Sports

Man City know Champs League fate today

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday set the date to publish the ruling from its panel of three judges at 10:30 a.m. Swiss time.   The urgent verdict from a hearing held on June 8-10 by video link will likely have few details of the panel’s reasons and evidence heard.   A full […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica